Boris Johnson said The Traitors ‘exposes the human flaw that makes us blind to villainy’ – and irony was murdered in plain sight

In a recent Daily Mail column, ex-PM Boris Johnson has been opining on The Traitors, the hugely popular and successful BBC game show which is currently leading up to the final episode of its celebrity edition.

The article itself is behind a paywall (no great loss, to be honest), but the gist of it is how the show’s depiction of hidden betrayals illustrates how misplaced trust allows villains to evade detection in politics and society.

Traitors brilliantly exposes the human flaw that makes us blind to villainy, even when it's staring us in the face. Every politician should heed the warninghttps://t.co/lixrKxzluh — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 31, 2025

All very well and good, but COMING FROM HIM!? The takedowns came thick and fast.

1.

You gave the son of a KGB agent a seat in the Lords, you absolute whopper — Bazarito (@BazaritoDorito) October 31, 2025

2.

Boris Johnson, a summary – crook, deceiver, compulsive liar, swindler, con artist, perjurer, corrupt, trickster, treacherous, unreliable, conniving, two-faced, dishonest, immoral, depraved, ghastly, shameless, unscrupulous, vile, nefarious, odious, detestable, traitor and coward. pic.twitter.com/ZHzK1MxLz3 — Ray Riches Blocked by Nads,Jenkyns,Slater,Coffey. (@RayRiches5) October 31, 2025

3.

I thought you were talking about a foreign secretary’s visit to a villa owned by a KGB officer for a moment, when you mentioned traitors…… — Neil Grib (@neil_grib1878) October 31, 2025

4.

Very bold of you Boris, a Jonathan Ross style double bluff. Some traitors are better at it than others! Some even get to be PM. — Paul Weaver (@PaulWea54965625) October 31, 2025

5.

The fact that YOU, of all people, have posted this is not only incredibly ironic but also either incredibly lacking in self awareness or just utterly blatant. We will never forget. — Marcus E ⚪️⚫️ (@marcuseperjesi) November 1, 2025

6.

We spotted you quickly enough. — Jo P (@jo_regular) October 31, 2025

7.

Are there no mirrors in your house? — Marcus Barry (@marcbarry) November 1, 2025

8.

9.

Yes, we were all victims of ‘traitors’ when you became MP, and what a price we paid! pic.twitter.com/TwhpqtCNRZ — lally allan (@lallyallan) November 1, 2025

10.