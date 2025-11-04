Erika Kirk glowingly compared JD Vance to her late husband and the entire internet raised its eyebrow

Politics erika kirk JD Vance turning point usa

Everyone grieves differently. And in no way are we trying to diminish the death of Charlie Kirk. It’s just, Erika Kirk has made some decisions of late that appear to a lot of people to be rather curious, and this was definitely one of them,

Erika Kirk has been making a lot of public appearances since her husband’s death, primarily at Turning Point USA events. Recently she was tasked with introducing the Vice President, JD Vance, at one of these get-togethers.

Here’s her introduction:

Erika Kirk: “No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD”pic.twitter.com/Gm4PHz4D3c — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 31, 2025

This caught the eye of many viewers for reasons that may or may not already be obvious, and here is what some of them had to say about it.

I don’ think a lot of people would follow ” No one will ever replace my husband” with a “but” — Jordan (@RekadarDJ) October 31, 2025

Erika Kirk wore those pants on purpose, to remind JD of his favorite leather couch pic.twitter.com/UFpyQYY6Ah — SUAREZ (@suayrez) October 31, 2025

“No one will ever replace my husband.” pic.twitter.com/igBytJrjOi — Leo Pippenpadlopsicopolis (@NotoriusBFD) October 31, 2025

Charlie looking up like pic.twitter.com/v1zi9wiyHG — Gaurav (@Melb0urne__82) October 31, 2025

