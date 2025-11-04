This AI deepfake video shared by Neil deGrasse Tyson has a lot of people very worried – 17 (presumably real) replies

Science AI deepfakes Neil deGrasse Tyson

American astrophysicist, author and science communicator, Neil deGrasse Tyson, has been explaining the mysteries of the universe to us in ways that even we can (just about) understand for many years now.

He’s also pretty vocal against non-scientific thinking – all too happy to take on anti-vaxxers, climate-change deniers and (naturally), flat-earthers.

Here’s a rather lovely recent Tweet of his aimed at that last group.

Notice to flat-Earthers in the Eastern Hemisphere witnessing a Total Lunar Eclipse right now: Please alert the authorities if your eclipse tonight looks like this: pic.twitter.com/ZWZa3PYd4y — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 7, 2025

So it was a bit of a surprise when we watched the first half of this video shared by Del on Twitter. It’s from the most recent episode of Tyson’s StarTalk show on YouTube, which you can watch here.

Ooof! The vid sparked a whole lot of sobering comments about the dangers of AI deepfakery and how dangerous this could be for society…

There are still a few tells that give it away, but it won’t be long before those are gone. Welcome to the Disinformation Age. — Dan (@RealFrozz) October 31, 2025

Was it a deepfake saying that was a deep fake? pic.twitter.com/tYFhiGbdJX — zeeedigital (@zenochglobal) October 31, 2025

How will we ever know what’s real anymore?

We are going to have to disconnect from everything and live in the forest to have a stable life with meaning. This is completely out of control. Though I kinda think he does think the Earth is flat. — Sir Jean Luc Connery (@JeanLucConnery) November 1, 2025

WHY IS AI NOT ILLEGAL YET? — Kung Fu Panda Fanboy (@KFP_Fanboy) October 31, 2025

Is that a deep fake.. or is the video of him claiming its a deep fake a deep fake?! — ✦ Lumiere Grimson ✦ (@LumiereGrimson) October 31, 2025

Guess I’ll have to go back to reading books to learn everything. — Mookafish (@Mookafish) October 31, 2025

