‘What’s a conspiracy you believe that would make others think you are stupid?’ – 17 theories people are ashamed to admit they think are true

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Most sane people do not believe in anything as ridiculous as the flat Earth theory. Other conspiracies though aren’t as clean cut…

It turns out there are plenty of oddball ideas that people are willing to go along with, even though they know that they’re ridiculous and likely to incur mockery.

And unlike conspiracies, we know this for a fact because Alarmed-Jellyfish-14 put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a conspiracy you believe in that would make others think you are stupid?’

Tinfoil hats at the ready, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Caligula was made up to discredit the political career of Incitatus (the horse).’

-MrBluer

2.

‘They made the gas pump slower at gas stations so you’re forced to sit there and listen to the video ads they have on the built-in screens for longer.’

-_Imposter_

3.

‘The reason cities always have construction cones up but it never seems like they are doing construction is because they bought a bunch of barriers and cones and have nowhere to store them’

-Thebassist140

4.

‘The traffic/DOT department in my city has installed a GPS tracker in my car, so EVERY SINGLE TIME I come up on an intersection, the light changes to red. If you go the same way and take the same route, I can understand the timing and pattern. But I don’t. Pick any intersection, any time of day, any route you want, and I guarantee that light will turn red when I get close.’

-holdholdhold

5.

‘Mattress Firm is a money laundering outfit.’

-Dojebon_the_wise90

6.

‘The people who win the absurdly large lottery jackpots are paid actors and no one really wins these games’

-BernieEls

7.

‘Sasquatch. IF I tell people this, 99.9% scoff at me or make fun of me. I genuinely believe there’s something like it that exists.’

-Q-u-i-n-n-e-y

8.

‘I see a lot of political/high stakes conspiracies mentioned. Here is one that is completely worthless. I don’t think that any new candy corn has been made since the 1950’s. I think there is a crew that drives around on November first to sift through all the dumpsters and fish out all the uneaten candy corn for cleaning, repackaging and redistribution the following year.’

-DrBigsKimble

9.