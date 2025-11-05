Zohran Mamdani has won the NY mayoral election with more than a million votes and counting – 19 early reactions

Politics New York nyc mayor Zohran Mamdani

At the age of 34, Zohran Mamdani has become the youngest Mayor of New York for more than a hundred years, as well as the first Muslim holder of that office.

He picked up more than 50 per cent of the vote, leaving no doubt about his mandate for change.

Zohran Mamdani is the first NYC mayoral candidate to win 1 million votes since 1969. And 12% of the vote is still out. pic.twitter.com/ci9EauMUtA — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) November 5, 2025

There have been messages of congratulation from all over the world, including from London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan.

New Yorkers faced a clear choice – between hope and fear – and just like we've seen in London – hope won. Huge congratulations to @ZohranKMamdani on his historic campaign. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 5, 2025

There were also more than a few howls of despair, with a number of high-profile rich Republicans having predicted an exodus if Mamdani won.

I’m selling Hijabs starting tomorrow… NYC Ladies I’ll be available at your discretion! — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 5, 2025

His acceptance speech made it clear that a vote for him is a vote to put power in the hands of ordinary New Yorkers.

Mamdani: "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant." pic.twitter.com/QF3up3c4k0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

There was a message for Trump, who had tried to smear Zohran Mamdani throughout the campaign, and has pledged to withhold federal funding for New York in the event of him winning.

Mamdani: So Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up. pic.twitter.com/HE2Pr7EFgh — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

It looks as though the mayor-elect was right.

Trump seems to be watching Mamdani's victory speech pic.twitter.com/sVXYBMNQBl — Reda (@redamor_) November 5, 2025

Trump had the excuses ready.

Trump: "TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," according to Pollsters. pic.twitter.com/mZAP8QZYb8 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

Mayor-elect Mamdani’s defeated opponent, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 under a barrage of sexual misconduct accusations which he has denied, was more gracious than his new BFF Donald Trump – though, he should learn his new mayor’s name.

Cuomo: Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani Crowd: Boooooo Cuomo: No, no… That is not right and that is not us. Tonight was their night. pic.twitter.com/LEIzHkt8wA — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

The result caused a wave of enthusiasm across social media – as well as a little schadenfreude.

Breaking: Cuomo to continue campaign, insisting "best four out of seven" — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 5, 2025

Start spreading the news We’re winning today — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 5, 2025

You live long enough to see America elect a white supremacist criminal President and then follow it up with a Muslim American mayor of NYC. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 5, 2025

Biggest turn out in decades with affordability as his key issue. And this was one candidate unafraid of you-know-who. https://t.co/0RvzpDhgUs — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 5, 2025

BREAKING: Dozens of bottles of ketchup at Mar-a-Lago after Republicans got their asses kicked tonight, and Zohran Mamdani told him to "turn the volume up." WHAT A NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/XiV13PjMUF — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 5, 2025

If you have any Republican friends who are disappointed in tonight's election results, you won't find a better way to cheer them up then with this colorful decal. https://t.co/4LWFmBK17U — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) November 5, 2025

✅1st Muslim ✅1st South Asian ✅African born ✅Democratic Socialist ✅Youngest Mayor in 100yrs Zohran Kwame Mamdani is the 111th Mayor of New York City!!!!!!! Good morning world!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XoJWrZVQ3d — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) November 5, 2025

Mamdani already lowering rents https://t.co/7Qotihzcy2 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 5, 2025



