Politics New York nyc mayor Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani has won the NY mayoral election with more than a million votes and counting – 19 early reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2025

At the age of 34, Zohran Mamdani has become the youngest Mayor of New York for more than a hundred years, as well as the first Muslim holder of that office.

He picked up more than 50 per cent of the vote, leaving no doubt about his mandate for change.

There have been messages of congratulation from all over the world, including from London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan.

There were also more than a few howls of despair, with a number of high-profile rich Republicans having predicted an exodus if Mamdani won.

His acceptance speech made it clear that a vote for him is a vote to put power in the hands of ordinary New Yorkers.

There was a message for Trump, who had tried to smear Zohran Mamdani throughout the campaign, and has pledged to withhold federal funding for New York in the event of him winning.

It looks as though the mayor-elect was right.

Trump had the excuses ready.

Mayor-elect Mamdani’s defeated opponent, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 under a barrage of sexual misconduct accusations which he has denied, was more gracious than his new BFF Donald Trump – though, he should learn his new mayor’s name.

The result caused a wave of enthusiasm across social media – as well as a little schadenfreude.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.