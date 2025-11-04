Elon Musk said Brits were like Hobbits when their Shire was invaded in Lord of the Rings and the entirety of the UK responded as one

US Britain comebacks elon musk

To the world now of Elon Musk, where the democracy botherer has been ratcheting up his attacks on – where else? – Twitter.

Having suggested that some sort of civil war was now inevitable, he now compared the UK to the Shire in Lord of the Rings, and Brits as lovely little Hobbit people who were having their land invaded. By Orcs, presumably.

Elon Musk: “These lovely small towns in England, Scotland, Ireland, are living their lives quietly [Like The Hobbits in The Shire] — until one day, a thousand people show up in your village of 500 out of nowhere and start r*ping the kids.”pic.twitter.com/iPNQosh0wH — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) November 2, 2025

Just in case you can’t bring yourself to actually listen to him.

“These lovely small towns in England, Scotland and Ireland, they’ve been living their lives quietly. They’re like Hobbits. “In fact JRR Tolkien based the Hobbits on people he knew in small town England. They’re lovely people who liked to, you know, smoke their pipe. And have nice meals. And everything is pleasant. The Hobbits in the Shire. “The reason they’ve been able to enjoy the Shires is because hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world. But since they have no exposure to the dangers of the world, they don’t realise they are there. “And so one day, 1,000 people show up in your village of 500 and start raping the kids. “This has now happened, God knows how many times in Britain.”

And there was no end of Brits happy to put Musk straight. And tell him where to go while they were at it. And these people surely said it best.

1.

As someone who lives in a small rural village in England (although not like a hobbit because we live in rural areas, not 1750) I can confirm that Elon is once again talking total bollocks. — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) November 2, 2025

2.

This is genuinely insane. I mean, just worryingly divorced from any reality. How desperate are people to believe this nonsense? https://t.co/yLqG0REDGI — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 3, 2025

3.

From a small town in England.

You’re talking bollocks mate.

Fix your gun shit. — Maverick1jgd #LUFC #FBPE (@wfmtea) November 2, 2025

4.

Musk is descended from people who actually turned up in villages in Africa and stole from, raped and murdered the indigenous people – his wealth stems from the emerald mines his ancestors stole – here he peddles pure fiction, to sustain the racist system he owes everything to https://t.co/umV8rSfDXB — Paul O’Connell (@pmpoc) November 3, 2025

5.

This is complete horseshit. Yours sincerely, a guy who lives on a small town in England. — Liam Holman (@Liam_Holman99) November 2, 2025

6.

He’s exposing his quite disturbed inner world rather than anything resembling Britain. A very odd human being. — Rothesay blue (@Rothesayblue) November 2, 2025

7.

“Right – we’re just heading in to Didsbury for a pint of milk and a loaf” https://t.co/moL5RmjFCp pic.twitter.com/RiY64U4Ynv — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 3, 2025

8.

Just been to Waitrose for shopping but full of bloody hobbits big hairy feet yuk little hands grabbing at the onions very rude !! — Jo Ozimek (@OzimekJo) November 2, 2025

9.