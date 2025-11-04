US Britain comebacks elon musk

Elon Musk said Brits were like Hobbits when their Shire was invaded in Lord of the Rings and the entirety of the UK responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2025

To the world now of Elon Musk, where the democracy botherer has been ratcheting up his attacks on – where else? – Twitter.

Having suggested that some sort of civil war was now inevitable, he now compared the UK to the Shire in Lord of the Rings, and Brits as lovely little Hobbit people who were having their land invaded. By Orcs, presumably.

Just in case you can’t bring yourself to actually listen to him.

“These lovely small towns in England, Scotland and Ireland, they’ve been living their lives quietly. They’re like Hobbits.

“In fact JRR Tolkien based the Hobbits on people he knew in small town England. They’re lovely people who liked to, you know, smoke their pipe. And have nice meals. And everything is pleasant. The Hobbits in the Shire.

“The reason they’ve been able to enjoy the Shires is because hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world. But since they have no exposure to the dangers of the world, they don’t realise they are there.

“And so one day, 1,000 people show up in your village of 500 and start raping the kids.

“This has now happened, God knows how many times in Britain.”

And there was no end of Brits happy to put Musk straight. And tell him where to go while they were at it. And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

