Rupert Lowe blamed Sadiq Khan’s London ‘warzone’ for his wife’s Porsche misfortune and ended up hilariously and magnificently owned

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2025

Rupert Lowe, the once upon a time Reform UK MP who now sits alone on the House of Commons benches, took to Twitter to rail at the state of London after the headlights were stolen from his wife’s Porsche.

The member for Great Yarmouth used the theft to make some political capital at the expense of Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, suggesting he had turned London into a ‘warzone’ no less.

Not quite sure how that’s enough evidence to conclude that it’s the immigrants wot done it, but once a Reformer UK-er always a Reform UK-er, right?

