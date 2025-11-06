Rupert Lowe blamed Sadiq Khan’s London ‘warzone’ for his wife’s Porsche misfortune and ended up hilariously and magnificently owned

Politics London Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe, the once upon a time Reform UK MP who now sits alone on the House of Commons benches, took to Twitter to rail at the state of London after the headlights were stolen from his wife’s Porsche.

The member for Great Yarmouth used the theft to make some political capital at the expense of Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, suggesting he had turned London into a ‘warzone’ no less.

My wife’s car this morning – headlights stolen in Sadiq Khan’s London warzone. I want our capital city back. pic.twitter.com/Ulqp02xVML — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) November 5, 2025

Not quite sure how that’s enough evidence to conclude that it’s the immigrants wot done it, but once a Reformer UK-er always a Reform UK-er, right?

And these people surely said it best.

1.

You’d think he’d want his headlights back first. https://t.co/nhqUyBVdh5 — Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 5, 2025

2.

Incidents of crime per capita are 70% higher in Great Yarmouth than they are in London. Who is Great Yarmouth’s MP again? Get your own house in order. pic.twitter.com/oHobpwTIZG — Typos of Typos of The New York Times (@nyttypos_typos) November 5, 2025

3.

My cousin Poppy’s car this morning.

Ruined in Rupert Lowe’s Great Yarmouth after getting out the car for 2 minutes to have a quick chunder after a heavy night on the piss.

I want my Norfolk back. pic.twitter.com/fpAjlR8QWC — Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 5, 2025

4.

They blame Sadiq for everything https://t.co/K0CiI7jXpK — Myles (@myles_premium_) November 5, 2025

5.

Voted best city in the World… and still moaning. This is awful but seriously? You really need to travel to other cities more… https://t.co/8oOvTl87uP — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 6, 2025

6.

I’d concentrate on getting your headlamps back first Rupes Open to offers BTW pic.twitter.com/Ygbdr0aQOS — Wally Creasey’s Ghost (@GeorgeB33671835) November 5, 2025

7.

Parked up for 5 mins to get a pint of milk in London last night and came back to this. Bloody Khan! https://t.co/yDSO983hVc pic.twitter.com/g7y0Kh9wxd — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 5, 2025

8.

9.