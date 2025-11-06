The tacky new sign outside the Oval Office grabbed the internet’s attention, and not in a good way – 17 funniest responses

US The White House

There have been many changes to the White House since Trump moved back in – some quite substantial, such as the demolition of the East Wing to make way for a gold ballroom. Perhaps that’s why, for the first time, they’ve felt the need to label the outside of the Oval Office.

Looks like there is a new sign outside the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/b7oCYRp4nY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 5, 2025

Of course, it could simply be that they’ve printed some gold lettering on paper to remind the elderly president which window leads to his office, when they all look quite similar from the outside. It may even be a subtle message to the construction-obsessed grifter that he’s not allowed to bulldoze that bit.

Whatever it’s for, it got Twitter’s full attention.

Honestly first thing that came to my mind when I saw it https://t.co/H6n2WCm4Kp pic.twitter.com/mPSf8TmhXl — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) November 5, 2025

I’ve always felt that the office of the most powerful leader on the planet should have signage like a Los Angeles apartment building where the second story is built above the street front parking. https://t.co/2hWlacO25U — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) November 5, 2025

It’s like they wake up every day and ask themselves “how can we make this place look even cheaper and tackier and less historic?” https://t.co/ilZSonCbOo — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 5, 2025

Looks like they’re not done yet. pic.twitter.com/K9sXyaNizx — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) November 5, 2025

Because nothing screams "presidential dignity" like slapping a gaudy gold sticker on the Oval Office door that looks like it was ripped off a casino slot machine. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 5, 2025

