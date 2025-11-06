This child’s answer to a school philosophy question from ‘technically correct’ on Reddit is simply next level stuff

Pics funny reddit

There’s a whole corner of Reddit called ‘technically correct’ which is full of answers which, while they’re not necessarily the right answer, are still – you guessed it – technically correct.

And this is an absolute classic of the genre.

‘My literal 7 year old daughter answering a philosophical question for school work,’ said kewe316 who shared it on Reddit.

They’ll go far!

‘The answer is hilarious though.’

Lkwzriqwea ‘It’s giving Tracy Jordan, “I finally understand the ending of The Sixth Sense. Those names are the people who worked on the movie!” energy and I adore it.’

reOpTransCentaur ‘The question should be : In your own words, what do you think Michael Jordan’s quote means?’

Ancient-Trash-9618

And it got kewe316 to share the next question (and answer) as well.

Like this.

And this.

And this.

Next level stuff.

