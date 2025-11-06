We wish we loved anything as much as this dog loves giant leaf piles

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stella • Queen of the Sploot (@dognamedstella) on Oct 24, 2018 at 5:46pm PDT

Stella’s owner shared the video with these words.

“Stella’s home! I can’t wait for my girl to run directly into my arms like she always do—oh, right… that.”

This later, equally glorious, clip shows Stella making the most of the leaf pile.

Whilst, in this one she is simply just chilling in the leaves.

People love how Stella interacts with the leaf pile, with some comments including:

“I love this so much she’s so enthusiastic about that leaf pile” “She makes me laugh she is so cute.” “What does she do in those piles,does she have bones hidden in them???”

When dog lover, Clint Falin, tweeted the clip. it got an equally enthusiastic reaction.

I watched this four times in a row and I’m about to go back in https://t.co/nhTrkV3V9E — Jasmine Guillory (@thebestjasmine) October 26, 2018

The best six seconds of my day was watching this. https://t.co/a9UZJO1ZSv — John Russell (@JohnRussell99) October 25, 2018

Imagine not having a dog! https://t.co/sOl37xzPj1 — Dominic Holland (@domholland) October 26, 2018

Here’s a good life rule for everyone.

Be more dog https://t.co/5kMrcyzvJL — Paul Probert (@thepaulprobert) October 26, 2018

Source and all images: Instagram