We wish we loved anything as much as this dog loves giant leaf piles

Poke Staff. Updated November 6th, 2025

It’s not often we get to experience, or even witness, sheer joy; we might see it on the face of a child as they open a gift or feel it in our very being when someone* completely owns Piers Morgan on Twitter.
*Gary Lineker

Animals, however, have obviously joyful moments daily – like this classic one featuring Labrador, Stella.

 

 
 
 
Stella’s owner shared the video with these words.

“Stella’s home! I can’t wait for my girl to run directly into my arms like she always do—oh, right… that.”

This later, equally glorious, clip shows Stella making the most of the leaf pile.

Whilst, in this one she is simply just chilling in the leaves.

People love how Stella interacts with the leaf pile, with some comments including:

“I love this so much she’s so enthusiastic about that leaf pile”

“She makes me laugh she is so cute.”

“What does she do in those piles,does she have bones hidden in them???”

When dog lover, Clint Falin, tweeted the clip. it got an equally enthusiastic reaction.

Here’s a good life rule for everyone.

