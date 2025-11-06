‘What’s the most harmless lie you tell regularly?’ – 17 fibs people are firing off on a daily basis

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Everyone knows that lying only leads to trouble. But as for little white lies… they’re a different story.

Far from being honest and transparent all the time, it seems that most people are happy to let a few fibs frequently slip through. And we know this thanks to the research of Just-plain-vanilla, who turned to r/AskReddit to put this question to its users…

‘What’s the most harmless lie you tell regularly?’

Here are the top replies, if you can believe it…

1.

‘Nice to see you.’

-Smart-Watercress3868

2.

‘I Have Read and Agree to the Terms of Service’

-Hacklaga

3.

‘“I really love working here and I see myself really improving in my role”’

-urMOMSchesticles

4.

‘I told my kid that you can only ride the stupid ride on horses at the mall when it’s your birthday.’

-ldwill33

5.

‘I just need to sleep 5 more minutes.’

-Admirable_Handle2757

6.

‘”That’s a good question. I’ll look into it.”

‘It’s not a good question, I just don’t want to have an argument.

‘I won’t look into it.

‘The answer is no.’

-DrBoots

7.

‘I had a friend who’d always add a few yrs to her age so people would tell her how young she looked. I said that’s the secret to looking younger.’

-Logical_Employ7629

8.

‘Boss: How’s things?

‘Me: All good.

‘Boss: Busy?

‘Me: Oh yes. But nothing I can’t handle.’

-1whoisconcerned

9.

‘I’m sorry I missed your call.’

-Admirable-Deer-9038