‘Which completely innocent thing do you see strangers do that baffles you?’ – 23 people utterly perplexed by the actions of others

As the old saying almost goes, there’s nowt so utterly bamboozling as folk. Any time you’re out and about in public, you’ll see people doing things that make you feel like the most normal and boring person in the world.

They’ve been chatting about the weirdness of our fellow humans on the AskUK subreddit after user PaddedValls posted this:

‘Which completely innocent thing do you see strangers do all the time but it baffles you as to why? I can never understand people who reverse out of parking spaces when the parking space in front of them is free. Just drive through. Much easier, much safer. ‘Whats worse is people parking head first into a space and not using the space in front if/when its free. Perhaps for access to boot for shopping?’

This prompted lots of others to chip in with the behaviour of others which, while harmless, is just downright strange.

1.

‘Talking into their phone like it’s a walkie talkie.’

–Gunboat_Diplomat_

2.

‘I have a mate who used to do this all the time, I’d wait until he was in the bus and call him pretending to be the clap clinic about his test results. He seemed to get the idea after that happened a couple of times.’

–StuartHunt

3.

‘Buying branded paracetamol for 10x the price of the off-brand. It’s literally the exact same thing in more colourful packaging.’

–Pancovnik

4.

‘Big empty car park – park next to someone else. I mean the adjacent space. Why?’

–Particular-Bid-1640

5.

‘This might be very niche, but when I’m walking my dogs if someone is stopped in front of me and then, by the time I catch up to them or just behind them, they resume walking so I’m about a yard behind them. I don’t know why that irrationally pisses me off, with or without my dogs tbh.’

–HotelPuzzleheaded654

6.

‘The Plane Sprinters. People who stand up the second the plane lands. Where are you going? The door isn’t open. You’re just standing in a metal tube for 10 more minutes.’

–Efficient_Art_2339

7.

‘People spitting on the floor. Like… why?’

–alivingstereo

8.

‘People who stand next to a crossing and don’t push the button to cross? Why? You must know the lights won’t change unless you push it? Baffles me every time.’

–chosenbon

9.

‘Waiting to cross a busy road when a pedestrian crossing is literally no more than 20 metres away. Are they that lazy they won’t walk that little bit?’

–Element77

10.

‘People that order one thing at a time in a pub or somewhere like Greggs. Instead of saying ‘Can I have a steak bake, doughnut and latte please’ they’ll ask for a steak bake, wait until it’s been bagged up and placed in front of them then ask for the second thing and start the process again.’

–wizaway

11.

‘Stand bottles up on a checkout conveyor belt and then seem surprised when it moves and they fall over.’

–RonBonxious

12.

‘Going to a shop, eating something off the shelf , and then giving the wrapper to the checkout to pay for it. Whilst I sort of understand why an exhausted parent might do this to a toddler, I still don’t condone it, and I certainly can’t understand why a fully grown adult can’t wait five minutes.

Unless there’s a genuine need, like a diabetic having a hypo, the lack of self discipline is utterly ridiculous.’

–Enough-Flamingo-7050