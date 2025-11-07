A ‘Christian nationalist pastor’ said women should lose the right to vote and was kicked right in the ballots – 17 biblical smackdowns

US magas

There’s a ‘Christian nationalist pastor’ called Dale Field who appears to have massed 128,000 followers over on Twitter.

Which makes it all the more worrying when he uses that platform to declare that women should lose the right to vote because they’re not smart enough to use it without being exploited.

And it’s a worrying, possibly terrifying indictment of the state of America today that his post ends up with 24,000 likes – and counting.

Repeal the 19th Amendment and restore the household vote. pic.twitter.com/MIFI1gcbzx — Dale Partridge (@dalepartridge) November 5, 2025

Fortunately there was no end of people happy, nay eager, to give him the kick in the ballots that he deserved, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Women should collectively get to hunt one man for sport a month, and we should start with this guy https://t.co/qmaMGhIdWZ — Merrick (@punishedmother) November 6, 2025

2.

If women are so horrible, why are you so obsessed with us? — Lauren DeMoss Benson (@LaurenDeMoss) November 6, 2025

3.

Imagine how awful these misogynists are at basic foreplay https://t.co/ycejqNbBC5 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 6, 2025

4.

To many people in this country grew up without getting punched in the mouth and it shows. — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) November 6, 2025

5.

conservatives doing the whole “hope women are ready for sharia law” thing after mamdani got elected meanwhile they are begging to strip women of every right they can think of https://t.co/I1rxVSwkk1 — Aurora (@SpectralAurora_) November 6, 2025

6.

For a guy who doesn’t like women, you sure sound like a little bitch — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 6, 2025

7.

it is batshit fucking insane to me that right-wing influencers are now openly, unapologetically calling for the end of women’s suffrage. “repeal the 19th” used to be an edgy provocation whispered at lame house parties by guys in fedoras. now it’s increasingly a GOP rallying cry. https://t.co/R7zOSZDW5Y — Josiah Gulden (@jgulden) November 6, 2025

8.