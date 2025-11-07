Politics donald trump dr. oz Obesity

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during a talk about obesity and the symbolism nearly broke the scales

Saul Hutson. Updated November 7th, 2025

The current White House has no shortage of characters keen to vomit up their conspiracy theories on health practices.

Step aside, for the moment, RFK Jr and take a listen to Dr. Mehmet Oz (the guy who used to sell skin cream on Oprah in the early 2000s), who jumped in front of cameras to talk about weight loss drugs.

But it was hard to focus on Oz with Donald Trump in the room.

Not because the leader of the free world is so powerful and charismatic that he draws attention everywhere he goes. No, it was because he appeared to be sound asleep in the middle of an afternoon press conference.

If you can peel your eyes off of the most powerful man in the world catching a quick catnap in the middle of his work day, listen to what Dr. Oz is talking about. The TV doctor was prattling on and on about the benefits of weight loss drugs that help obese people sleep.

To whoever is coding this simulation we’re all living in, keep up the good work!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2