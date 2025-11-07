Politics donald trump grocery prices wal mart

Donald Trump said the ‘cost of everything is way down’ and was brutally called out on Twitter – 17 delicious smackdowns

Saul Hutson. Updated November 7th, 2025

You can accuse Donald Trump of being a lot of things, but “in touch with reality” is not one of them.

Today’s proof comes via Trump’s thoughts on grocery prices. Here is the President clamoring for praise because he thinks grocery prices are down.

The Big Orange Guy is upset that the press doesn’t report about how he’s lowered prices 25% from where they were with Joe Biden at this time last year. He doesn’t present any facts around what he’s talking about, he just spits out the number. A little digging reveals that he is referencing the Thanksgiving package at Walmart.

As he’s badmouthing Biden for charging too much for the meal, he casually leaves out that buyers get less food and worse quality items.

Every time Trump opens his mouth on grocery prices, he makes it more and more obvious that he’s never picked out fresh produce on his own in his life. Ending this rant with “I don’t want to hear about affordability,” is the real cherry on this shit sundae.

Regular grocery shoppers flocked to the replies to voice their opinions.

