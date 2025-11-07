Donald Trump said the ‘cost of everything is way down’ and was brutally called out on Twitter – 17 delicious smackdowns

Politics donald trump grocery prices wal mart

You can accuse Donald Trump of being a lot of things, but “in touch with reality” is not one of them.

Today’s proof comes via Trump’s thoughts on grocery prices. Here is the President clamoring for praise because he thinks grocery prices are down.

Trump: Our energy costs are way down. Our groceries are way down. Everything is way down. And the press does not report it… Thanksgiving meals 25% down. So I don’t want to hear about the affordability. pic.twitter.com/hnyHp2wWRP — Acyn (@Acyn) November 7, 2025

The Big Orange Guy is upset that the press doesn’t report about how he’s lowered prices 25% from where they were with Joe Biden at this time last year. He doesn’t present any facts around what he’s talking about, he just spits out the number. A little digging reveals that he is referencing the Thanksgiving package at Walmart.

As he’s badmouthing Biden for charging too much for the meal, he casually leaves out that buyers get less food and worse quality items.

Every time Trump opens his mouth on grocery prices, he makes it more and more obvious that he’s never picked out fresh produce on his own in his life. Ending this rant with “I don’t want to hear about affordability,” is the real cherry on this shit sundae.

Regular grocery shoppers flocked to the replies to voice their opinions.

The is the quote. “I don’t want to hear about the affordability.” — Donald Trump Print the posters. Put up the billboards. Get the ads cut. https://t.co/nZS7kONSy3 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 7, 2025

Get ready for the biggest blue tsunami you have ever seen in your entire life. This may just be the worst political messaging in history. He is spitting in Americans’ faces. They’ve learned NOTHING. https://t.co/f4u0BfXoIt — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 7, 2025

Trump just lied about prices and then said “I don’t want to hear about the affordability.” Do you hear that America? Trump couldn’t care less about your rising costs. But don’t worry! His billionaire friends are doing just fine. pic.twitter.com/kzcsIcj7fX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 7, 2025

Yeah, nothing says ‘working class hero’ like bragging about Walmart prices from a $350 million ballroom. pic.twitter.com/1IdcnY9T6m — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) November 7, 2025

“I don’t want to hear about affordability” is coming to an ad near you, you can take it to the bank https://t.co/mnnDCzy0Ji — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 7, 2025

