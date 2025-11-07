US donald trump white house

Donald Trump’s reaction to a White House visitor fainting provides a savagely accurate portrait of his personality – and his administration

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2025

On Thursday, the White House played host to pharmaceutical executives as a backdrop to the government’s big press conference about lowering the price of some anti-obesity drugs.

It all proved a little too much for Gordon Findlay of Novo Nordisk, who fainted, with Dr Mehmet Oz actually behaving like a real doctor, for a change.

While we later learned that Mr Findlay had made a full recovery, RFK Jr’s response set tongues wagging, as he hot-footed it from the scene like Usain Bolt after an advertising contract.

He was probably going to fetch his roadkill spade – just in case.

Although the Health Secretary’s panicked scarpering caused a stir, Donald Trump’s swift loss of interest in the ongoing medical emergency – caught on camera by Getty photographer Andrew Harnik – was far more telling.

Give that photographer an award. In fact, give him all the awards.

Here’s what people have been saying about the perfect snapshot of Donald Trump’s attitude to life.

