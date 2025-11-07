Donald Trump’s reaction to a White House visitor fainting provides a savagely accurate portrait of his personality – and his administration

US donald trump white house

On Thursday, the White House played host to pharmaceutical executives as a backdrop to the government’s big press conference about lowering the price of some anti-obesity drugs.

It all proved a little too much for Gordon Findlay of Novo Nordisk, who fainted, with Dr Mehmet Oz actually behaving like a real doctor, for a change.

holy shit — one of Trump's toadies just passed out and the White House event is brought to an abrupt end pic.twitter.com/o3nu5QUpcg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

While we later learned that Mr Findlay had made a full recovery, RFK Jr’s response set tongues wagging, as he hot-footed it from the scene like Usain Bolt after an advertising contract.

RFK Jr's response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/mG1Z0teqW7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

He was probably going to fetch his roadkill spade – just in case.

Although the Health Secretary’s panicked scarpering caused a stir, Donald Trump’s swift loss of interest in the ongoing medical emergency – caught on camera by Getty photographer Andrew Harnik – was far more telling.

incredible photo that's definitely worth at least 1,000 words from Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/FC2gHPoG4x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

Give that photographer an award. In fact, give him all the awards.

Here’s what people have been saying about the perfect snapshot of Donald Trump’s attitude to life.

SOMEONE FAINTS BUT DONNY IS THINKING, "I'M TALL, VERY HOT. I'M DOWN TO FOUR DIAPERS PER DAY. I SELL BIBLES. HAVE A FREE JET. I DEFEATED MAGNETS. I END A WAR EVERY MORNING. I THROW THE BEST GATSBY PARTIES. AND THE UTI IN MY NECK IS ALL GONE. WHY DO PEOPLE STILL LOVE GAVIN MORE?!! pic.twitter.com/hTrJMhgpxZ — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) November 6, 2025

Trump looks like the substitute teacher whose class just caught fire. https://t.co/wPRKrqYvGf — _ (@SundaeDivine) November 6, 2025

This photo almost perfectly captures the Trump 2 presidency so far. Emergencies happening all around him and he's sociopathically indifferent to the suffering pic.twitter.com/xRqYZjHovp — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) November 6, 2025

A man collapsed in the Oval Office today and this was our President’s reaction while people rushed to his aid. https://t.co/tRFL7tGNDQ — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 6, 2025

This is a defining moment in his presidency. https://t.co/2pT4OeoAfT — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 6, 2025

Really captures his “I don’t care how many people are harmed” agenda quite nicely. https://t.co/qvkbNtPPiV — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 6, 2025

This photo sums up Trump’s entire presidency pic.twitter.com/N6ecFFCuNm — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 6, 2025

The metaphors are endless https://t.co/X6RXkDdiSm — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 6, 2025

This picture. my god pic.twitter.com/cPQSJXqsJQ — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 6, 2025

Other people’s health problems are an inconvenience to him. https://t.co/HDEb763Ya9 — Alteño (@zwiitt) November 6, 2025

Someone passed out in front of Donald Trump in the Oval Office and this is how he reacted. A photo that perfectly encapsulates who he is. Via Andrew Harnik of Getty. pic.twitter.com/7wxiq2uv33 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 6, 2025

A perfect metaphor. The country’s flabbergasted and faint and Trump just stands there — like an immobile idiot. pic.twitter.com/tJvHNpeRzq — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) November 6, 2025

