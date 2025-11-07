This especially NSFW tale of an Amsterdam hen do gone so very wrong is a jaw-dropper of the highest order

Life Amsterdam

Here’s a rather fabulous thing from back in the day (well, two years ago) that has got us chuckling all over again.

A word of warning before we go any further – an extraordinary tale of an Amsterdam hen and stag do gone wrong isn’t just a bit NSFW, it’s very NSFW so don’t say we didn’t warn you.

It might even be NSFWAH (not safe for working at home) but anyway. And if you remember it from last time around, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.

It’s a story that’s gone wildly viral on Twitter containing voice notes fro a girl called Charlotte, who describes how she’s ‘literally telling everyone’ because her story is ‘so horrific’.

And it’s fair to say she’s 100% correct on both counts.

It’s the tale of a hen do and a stag do apparently taking place in Amsterdam at the same time. What could possibly go wrong, you might wonder?

This, this could go wrong (don’t forget the NSFW bit).

Na mate not havin it wtf pic.twitter.com/dI2CgVCaJB — (@_cs516) October 23, 2023

And while we try to recover ourselves from that, it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – and these 9 surely say it best.

1.

just booked amsterdam with me daughter. cant wait — derek (@derekedwardsgb) October 23, 2023

2.

The dad going back in time watching himself leave for Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/eqObKgmNhX — Andy Cantwell (@AndyCantwell) October 24, 2023

3.

The dad trying to explain what happened pic.twitter.com/zyVyLGPlMI — We are Liverpool (@we_R_liverpool) October 23, 2023

4.

When you wish you never pushed the unblur button on the gloryhole in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/yedtUNgABO — Lewis Aitken (@lewisa95) October 23, 2023

5.

Drinking with an old fella who’s just got back from a stag do in Amsterdam, must have been a heavy one as he’s hardly talking — Billie (@Billie_T) October 23, 2023

6.

7.

To conclude …

That’s enough for today. Not of just the internet, just enough. Of anything. https://t.co/zgv69yhHfi — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) October 24, 2023

Source @_cs516