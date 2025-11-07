Things have gone so far off the rails for Trump and his Magas that Marjorie Taylor Greene is starting to look like the sensible one – 15 red-hot responses

Politics donald trump economy marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene burst onto the Washington, DC scene (quite literally) in the early 2020s by sticking up for Donald Trump no matter how outrageous the issue. She’d yell, scream, and… what’s another word for talk really loudly and obnoxiously? Simply, she was hard to ignore.

But even MTG, amidst a government shutdown that has America circling the drain, has had enough of this Trump administration. Here she is discussing the economy on CNN.

BREAKING: Collins asks MTG if she agrees with Trump about grocery prices being down: Greene: “No. I go to the grocery store myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high.” pic.twitter.com/RMkxrVZU5Z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 7, 2025

Do not adjust your screens. The Queen of Maga contradicted something her leader said. And she did it on one of his least favorite TV networks. Insanity.

The 180 degree turn for Greene is shocking. There were even some Magas in the replies having equally unbelievable changes of heart. Twitter was working overtime to pick its colective jaw up off the floor.

1.

How did we get to a world where Marge 3 Toes is the voice of reason for the Republican Party? — “Dirty” Patrick Mysterio (@TeamBubba23) November 7, 2025

2.

I can’t believe the transformation of MTG. I still don’t trust her, but at least she’s speaking the truth. — Jeffrey Levy (@jeffreymlevy) November 7, 2025

3.

She’s right and Trump is wrong, grocery prices are more expensive than last year. — Marc Xavier Adams (@thegoodfello) November 7, 2025

4.

Last time Donald was in a grocery store was probably 20 years ago. He probably doesnt even know what aisle they keep the cats and dogs in. pic.twitter.com/XWJTcDu3wg — Janitor Jack (@JanitorJack2) November 7, 2025

5.

What’s gotten into her, she making so much sense these days. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) November 7, 2025

6.

I respect Marjorie for calling it out like it is — Josh (@JoshKilar) November 7, 2025

