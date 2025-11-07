‘What’s a hobby people act superior for having that isn’t that deep?’ – 21 enthusiasts who aren’t as special as they think

Life r/AskReddit

Having a passion for an activity is a lovely quality, unless you become one of those awful gatekeeping types who thinks their particular interest makes them a better type of human than everyone else.

You know the type, like a Lord of the Rings obsessive who looks down on you because you’ve never read the books.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user mk_1408 posted this:

‘What’s a hobby people act superior for having that isn’t that deep?’

And it got lots of answers from people who were seriously cheesed off by people whose actual favourite pastime is feeding their own ego…

1.

‘Meditation – you wouldn’t believe how narcissistic people get when they first start a spiritual practice.’

–Careful_Procedure_54

2.

‘As a cyclist…. Cycling. It’s not that deep y’all. We just ride bikes and drink beer.’

–i_transmit

3.

‘Music, if you don’t like the niche (apparently where I live pink Floyd is niche) bands that they like, you don’t know anything about music.’

–EggCollectorNum1

4.

‘Reading. I love it and it brings me tremendous joy as well as knowledge. But people can be entirely too snobby about it.’

–magic2worthy

5.

‘Since I was a kid I loved nice watches and now own a few. I won’t bore you with details.

‘The ‘community’ are so annoying with those things. I feel like ‘no I don’t remember what 15 digit code my model of Rolex is’ and I sure as hell don’t care why the newer and finally indistinguishable version of that watch is better because of some small change to a screw inside. Drives me nuts. I just wear them because I like them, buttheads.’

–MaddogFinland

6.

‘Travel. I’m just starting to explore solo travel as a hobby and like… god forbid you want to go somewhere like Bali. So fucking LAME amirite? You actually wanna go to one of the most objectively beautiful places in the world?!? Idiot.

‘You’re only cool in travel circles if you go to like, North Korea or Afghanistan. I actually heard someone say the other day that going to Antarctica is basic now. Fucking Antarctica. A place just slightly more than 0% of humans will ever visit.’

–YogurtclosetLow5684

7.

‘Equestrians, because to us they are just horses in the back pasture and sometimes we ride them.’

–Ok_Indication_4873

8.

‘DJing. I find myself avoiding a lot of DJ communities because of the frequent elitism and general negativity from so many spaces.’

–mattysull97

9.

‘People who do cold plunges. It’s a bath with cold water, it’s not going to make you a professional athlete.’

–chasingalede

10.

‘Shoes. They’re for protecting your feet. They’re supposed to get dirty. Why would you wear armour and then get mad when it gets used?’

–cloversquid

11.

‘As someone who enjoys knitting and crochet, the community can be toxic.’

–sprinklesadded