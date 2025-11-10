Politics donald trump markwayne mullin Truth Social

A Republican senator’s ‘hard at work’ photo with Donald Trump was a glorious self-own and one spot in particular was solid gold

Saul Hutson. Updated November 10th, 2025

Everybody’s working for the weekend. Except tireless worker, President Donald Trump, and his closest allies, like Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. These guys never quit. All weekend long they’re hard at work, making America great again. 24/7/365.

Don’t take my word for it. Just check out this totally legit and not-staged-at-all photograph that shows the Senator handing the President some very official and, no doubt, extremely important paperwork.

But, um… it seems like that isn’t standard issue government paper work. Upon closer inspection…

In an office not short of it, that’s a 24 carat gold spot right there!

Just one grown man handing another grown man color printouts of his own social media posts. Totally normal behavior from our government leaders. The internet wasn’t shy about asking into this.

What’s more, most people were under the impression that Donald Trump spent the weekend golfing and partying at his weekend home in Florida.

The Senator was keen to clarify the timings for anyone who may have, ahem, misunderstood.

Ah, now it all makes sense (we think). Whatever the truth, it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it.

Maybe work remotely next week, Senator?

Source: Twitter @SenMullin