A Republican senator’s ‘hard at work’ photo with Donald Trump was a glorious self-own and one spot in particular was solid gold

Everybody’s working for the weekend. Except tireless worker, President Donald Trump, and his closest allies, like Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. These guys never quit. All weekend long they’re hard at work, making America great again. 24/7/365.

Don’t take my word for it. Just check out this totally legit and not-staged-at-all photograph that shows the Senator handing the President some very official and, no doubt, extremely important paperwork.

Working through the weekend with President Donald J. Trump. It’s always an honor to be in the Oval Office— I never take this opportunity to serve Oklahoma for granted. pic.twitter.com/x2M0EvuBcR — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) November 8, 2025

But, um… it seems like that isn’t standard issue government paper work. Upon closer inspection…

Ah yes, the tireless work of printing out and giving Trump color copies of his own tweets https://t.co/jPKzgHh7MG pic.twitter.com/lSfBvI2UVz — GL DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) November 9, 2025

In an office not short of it, that’s a 24 carat gold spot right there!

Just one grown man handing another grown man color printouts of his own social media posts. Totally normal behavior from our government leaders. The internet wasn’t shy about asking into this.

Working ? President Stupid is signing his own Truth Social posts, you potato pic.twitter.com/xNzk03u2Mz — M-A.Stay’Legit™️ (@BagdMilkSoWhat) November 9, 2025

Don’t forget all the cow/calf graphs he has to sign! pic.twitter.com/donJynXoUc — Bike Mayor of the Lumpenproletariat كاحسخ (@cathasach4bikes) November 9, 2025

That’s the job of Natalie Harp. She’s “fixated.” And why is the font so YUGE? — MarieElidaE (@EMarie68583) November 10, 2025

Signing printed out tweets on a Friday is really considered working on the weekend? pic.twitter.com/uogEEBYEDy — TechFocus (@TechFocused) November 8, 2025

What’s more, most people were under the impression that Donald Trump spent the weekend golfing and partying at his weekend home in Florida.

Trump is at Mar-a-Lago golfing and partying with the president of Argentina — the same leader to whom he just handed $40 billion in U.S. taxpayer money. You must really hate your followers to lie to them like this. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 8, 2025

You dumb fuck. Trump literally golfing in Florida. pic.twitter.com/a93LZL9FjJ — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) November 8, 2025

Oklahoma is 50th in Education. Have you maybe thought about working on that during your 11 years in office? — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 8, 2025

The Senator was keen to clarify the timings for anyone who may have, ahem, misunderstood.

Mtg was last night, mentioned in my video. Senate is in DC today working though shutdown. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) November 8, 2025

Ah, now it all makes sense (we think). Whatever the truth, it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it.

Hahaha look at you trying to backpedal out of your lie. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 8, 2025

“Working through the weekend with President Donald J. Trump.” In no universe is that even remotely true 6:59pm https://t.co/XiWG32sJWX — fauxlosopher (@WickedWalnut) November 8, 2025

So basically not through the weekend then — Deli Fresh (@Deli_Fresh) November 8, 2025

Since when is working a few hours past five on a Friday “working through the weekend?” That Oklahoma education…. — A (@TheAsset81) November 8, 2025

Maybe work remotely next week, Senator?

