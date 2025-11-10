Entertainment music unexpected
The new Miss Mundo Chile’s special talent as a death metal singer shows you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover
In the beauty pageant world, it’s not unusual to see contestants break into song for the talent part of the contest. It’s more unusual to do it like 27-year-old Ignacia Fernández, who – when she isn’t modelling – is the lead singer of the death metal band DECESSUS, which she also founded.
Listen to Ignacia’s performance at the semifinal of Miss Mundo Chile.
We can’t say we didn’t expect it, because we read the title of the video – but we didn’t expect it to be so good.
Here’s what Redditors had to say about it.
1.
This is the first time I’m interested in anything related to a beauty pageant.
DarkkTease
2.
Just give her the crown already.
Jilasme_azelson
3.
I think I’m in love. She’s screaming correctly and it looks effortless.
imnotgayisellpropane
4.
It’s not for me but I love that it’s happening.
ropony
5.
Wow, that’s legit, I’m amazed.
misteriousm
6.
That’s raw talent and she’s fuckin dope.
pralinelci
7.
Gosh, she sounds like she’s trying to awaken the demon that resides inside Stephen Miller.
fickle-molasses-903
8.
This Miss has forever won every Miss contest ever. We can stop doing them now, this is the Miss of Misses, no better Miss will ever be found.
expensive-effort-108
9.
My girlfriend did this once when I forgot her birthday
GhostBrainOnline
10.
Yes, Satan, I am now your minion. I’ll do whatever you say.
KarmaSilencesYou
11.
Longtime extreme metal fan here.
She’s doing a decent job. I certainly couldn’t be anywhere near as good as her.
fishing-for-birdie93
12.
Thought this would be gimmicky but actually goes hard.
jngjng
negative_pt was impressed by something else.
Even more impressive that she doesn’t headbang not to mess with the haircut.
She obviously impressed the next set of judges, too, because she won the final and has been crowned Miss Mundo Chile.
Next step, Miss World – or Battle of the Bands.
