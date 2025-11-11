Politics donald trump Fox News mortgages

Donald Trump tried to defend his 50-year mortgage idea and even Fox News was moved to correct him – 15 totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated November 11th, 2025

We can add another item to the list. Donald Trump has proven time and again since he got back into the White House that he has no idea what basic necessities cost or how hard it is to obtain them right now. His latest stumble out of touch with the common American: the price of a home.

Trump was talking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham about housing prices recently. Not only does Trump definitely not have any idea how much an average-sized, non-solid gold, house might cost, he doesn’t even understand how to pay for one with a mortgage.

Here’s Trump stumbling around and talking over Ingraham when confronted about his latest genius idea to kickstart the economy.

You’d think someone who has engaged in so much real estate fraud over his career would have a better understanding of the finer points of mortgages and mortgage rates. Regardless, Real Estate Twitter showed up in full force.

