Donald Trump tried to defend his 50-year mortgage idea and even Fox News was moved to correct him – 15 totally on-point responses

We can add another item to the list. Donald Trump has proven time and again since he got back into the White House that he has no idea what basic necessities cost or how hard it is to obtain them right now. His latest stumble out of touch with the common American: the price of a home.

Trump was talking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham about housing prices recently. Not only does Trump definitely not have any idea how much an average-sized, non-solid gold, house might cost, he doesn’t even understand how to pay for one with a mortgage.

Here’s Trump stumbling around and talking over Ingraham when confronted about his latest genius idea to kickstart the economy.

Ingraham: Is a 50 year mortgage really a good idea? Trump: It’s not even a big deal. You go from 40 years to 50 Ingraham: 30 pic.twitter.com/W07mMUjz97 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 11, 2025

You’d think someone who has engaged in so much real estate fraud over his career would have a better understanding of the finer points of mortgages and mortgage rates. Regardless, Real Estate Twitter showed up in full force.

1.

2.

Is Trump not supposed to be a real estate guy? He seems incredibly confused. — America 1st Democrat (@America1stDem) November 11, 2025

3.

Out of touch billionaires have zero clue what working families live on a daily basis. He thinks we have 40 year mortgages and need an ID for groceries. — Jared (@jaredf1109) November 11, 2025

4.

5.

He doesn’t know basic things https://t.co/533Uk5a15V — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 11, 2025

6.

He has never paid off a loan in full because he has declared bankruptcy to not pay them. What’s the big deal? — Roland (@leediddy1) November 11, 2025

7.

Trump is so out of touch with everyday Americans, he doesn’t even know how long a typical mortgage lasts. Ingraham steps in to help him out, but it’s just embarrassing how disconnected from reality this guy is. pic.twitter.com/WUzr90rMJd — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 11, 2025

8.