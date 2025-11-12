Amazon can’t figure out how to bring Bond back from the dead, but you only live twice, right? – 27 ready-made solutions

Entertainment amazon james bond

In case it somehow passed under your radar, creative control of the James Bond film franchise is now in the hands of Amazon, who are the new (ish) owners of MGM.

Having reportedly paid a billion dollars to Barbara Broccoli for that control, Amazon MGM is eager to make a new Bond film, but they feel there’s a hurdle to overcome – SPOILER ALERT – James Bond is dead.

An article in Gizmodo claims that director Denis Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight don’t know how to move past the spectre of No Time to Die, which was – ironically – Bond’s time to die, when he was caught in a massive explosion.

James Bond’s death in No Time to Die is causing a nightmare for the next film. Writers are stuck because Bond “was blown to pieces.” Anthony Horowitz, author of three 007 novels, says: “You can't have him wake up in shower and saying it was all a dream." radaronline.com/p/james-bond… [image or embed] — Willard Foxton (@willardfoxton.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 9:24 AM

The Bluesky public weren’t convinced that the problem actually exists. Amazon may just find a quantum of solace in these reactions.

If Anthony Horowitz can't come up with a way of revealing James Bond is alive after No Time To Die, he should probably take advice from someone who's used to writing stories set in the outlandish world of James Bond, such as the novelist Anthony Horowitz — Al Kennedy (@alkennedy.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:59 PM

Fine, I will write the next James Bond. INT: SEX CASINO, NIGHT

BOND: Hello I am Bond James Bond my car goes NYOOM

CUT TO: ten minutes of a chase in a sports car

BOND: Also my watch is a special watch that makes ladies blouses see through

EXPLOSION

BOND: This film is for grown ups — Gabby HC's books make ideal festive presents (@scriblit.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:15 PM

There’s a simple solution here: James Bond in Hell. He has sex with the Devil’s wife, kills the Devil by kicking him out of a helicopter, etc. [image or embed] — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:20 PM

This isn't remotely hard. Either lean into the fan theory that "James Bond" is a cover that gets passed from agent to agent, or just start setting these back in the 1960s when a character like Bond made a little more sense. There. Mail me my check. [image or embed] — Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:51 PM

"Oh no. James Bond died. How can we write a new film that makes sense?? Anyway, here is Bond's Girlfriend: Denise Tits." — 'i will strangle a horse' on itch.io (@brainmage.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:06 PM

growing concerned watching the new james bond movie as it becomes apparent he isn’t going to give his customary 30-minute monologue explaining to the audience how he used to be like seven different guys [image or embed] — ceej (@ceej.online) November 11, 2025 at 1:51 PM

James Bond is not a “series,” and should not bother with “continuity.” James Bond is something closer to haiku, or twelve-bar blues: a format which can be repeated with endless variations. [image or embed] — Oscar Goff (@theoscargoff.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:55 PM

everyone knows who James Bond is? his death doesn't matter. you don't need to reintroduce him, there's no 'canon'. You can just have a dude going on adventures. No one gives a shit if you say "oh yeah, Craig Bond died, this is John Doe Bond, he's another agent" radaronline.com/p/james-bond… [image or embed] — Rev. Poppy Haze (@poppyhaze.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 3:23 AM

As a Godzilla fan, I think James Bond should just emerge from the sea when he's needed without any explanation of what he's been up to. — We The Purple (@xequalsalex.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 11:49 AM

14.