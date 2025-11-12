Politics BBC Julia Hartley-Brewer talk tv

Julia Hartley-Brewer went out to troll the BBC and her interview unwittingly showed why it’s so valuable in these turbulent times

Poke Reporter. Updated November 12th, 2025

To the world of Talk TV now where presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer has been thinking long and hard about the BBC. She’s not a fan, you won’t be surprised to learn.

So she asked Roger Bolton, an independent producer and erstwhile presenter of Radio 4’s Feedback, to see if he could shed a little light on the huge heap of trouble the corporation now finds itself in.

And if she started out to troll the BBC then the way the estimable Bolton handled himself here surely showed us why it is so important in today’s febrile media environment.

It was highlighted over on Twitter by the @bmay and is well worth a minute or two of your time.

Don’t have him on if you’re not going to let him speak. And these people surely said it best.

Just in the interests of balance and all that (we are sure Roger would approve), there was also this.

And this.

