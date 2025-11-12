Julia Hartley-Brewer went out to troll the BBC and her interview unwittingly showed why it’s so valuable in these turbulent times

Politics BBC Julia Hartley-Brewer talk tv

To the world of Talk TV now where presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer has been thinking long and hard about the BBC. She’s not a fan, you won’t be surprised to learn.

So she asked Roger Bolton, an independent producer and erstwhile presenter of Radio 4’s Feedback, to see if he could shed a little light on the huge heap of trouble the corporation now finds itself in.

And if she started out to troll the BBC then the way the estimable Bolton handled himself here surely showed us why it is so important in today’s febrile media environment.

It was highlighted over on Twitter by the @bmay and is well worth a minute or two of your time.

Julia unwittingly showing why the BBC is so important. Just incoherently shouting over a guest who actually has a brain, managing to insert some of her wilfully ignorant climate denial into the proceedings too, bravo, full house. pic.twitter.com/PD3G0wOFoC — Brendan May (@bmay) November 11, 2025

Don’t have him on if you’re not going to let him speak. And these people surely said it best.

She can’t see that her bigotry is why BBC is so important she’s on that channel cos their philosophy aligns with hers if it didn’t they would shut her down tout suite https://t.co/vA3w1eAWEk — Stubby (@Fontbaud) November 12, 2025

Fact free JHB on dumbed down GBeebies shouts over a reasoned intelligent guest. Pretty much standard for her. Extraordinary how these people don’t see their own bias and denial of scientific facts. But it’s a job….. — Paul Basnett (@PaulBasnett) November 11, 2025

Needless to say, I don’t watch Talk TV. Roger Bolton is one of the good guys and he should not have to endure this barrage of opinionated ignorance pretending to be an interview. https://t.co/AVv0Vr19BV — Jerry Alexander (@NewmainsJerry) November 11, 2025

She is absolutely insufferable – no self awareness / insight / critical thinking, even simple basic listening skills at all. — crypto2025lfg (@LJBCrypto) November 11, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that (we are sure Roger would approve), there was also this.

Roger Roger Roger…..your bias world is collapsing. — Iain B (@iain_clitheroe) November 11, 2025

And this.

If people cannot see what a woke fest the BBC has become they are blind to reality — Jason (@jasonkhanmlc) November 12, 2025

Lots more Roger Bolton here!

H/T @bmay