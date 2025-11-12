Kim Kardashian is fuming that the psychics who predicted she’d pass the bar exam got it wrong. Bet you didn’t see that coming

Entertainment Kim Kardashian

Nothing to see here. Just Kim Kardashian fuming because the psychics who predicted she’d pass her bar exam got it wrong.

Kim Kardashian expresses her frustration in new TikTok vlog over psychics who told her she would pass the California bar exam, only to fail. pic.twitter.com/QfJkTgTHVR — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 11, 2025

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was going to pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars. Don’t believe anything they say.”

Noted, Kim. Noted. We’ll avoid those four psychics in particular.

The model, actress and reality star says she came close to passing the California bar exam, but neither this revelation nor her admission that she’d used ChatGPT to check answers during revision would suggest that she took it as seriously as necessary.

The internet shook its head and did a few eyerolls for good measure.

1.

LMAO Kim Kardashian failed the California bar exam and is now mad at the psychics that told her she’s gonna pass….can’t make up this stupidity smh….how about just opening a book and studying for the test like a normal person pic.twitter.com/s1keT8aOtf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 11, 2025

2.

That she consulted psychics should be enough for her to fail the moral conduct part of bar admission in CA. It shows very poor judgment. — Christine Valada is mcvalada.bsky.social (@mcvalada) November 11, 2025

3.

This is what happens when you really have to WORK for something. Shit is normally handed to her.

This dingbat really expected to pass the Bar Exam using an LLM and a psychic?

Girl. Bye. https://t.co/qbTTy8RpUW — ☭ ️️ أديليد (@adellymccaffrey) November 11, 2025

4.

if your lawyer is consulting psychics you’re going to jail https://t.co/gsI0jfaLIZ — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) November 11, 2025

5.

she was spending all this time on psychics and chatgpt, maybe she should’ve consulted a textbook instead https://t.co/OOnBAqNHir — lou (@lousaysthings) November 11, 2025

6.

Nah Kim is funny AF for this

If this is how billionaires crash out I need a whole series — Nkechi K. (@NkechiKwenu) November 11, 2025

7.

Kim’s law school prep so far: Chat GPT, psychic & vibes. — Morgayze – Wokerati (@Morgayze) November 11, 2025

8.

She was also in the news the other day because she thinks the moon landing was fake. — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) November 11, 2025

9.

10.