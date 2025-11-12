Entertainment Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is fuming that the psychics who predicted she’d pass the bar exam got it wrong. Bet you didn’t see that coming

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 12th, 2025

Nothing to see here. Just Kim Kardashian fuming because the psychics who predicted she’d pass her bar exam got it wrong.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was going to pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars.

Don’t believe anything they say.”

Noted, Kim. Noted. We’ll avoid those four psychics in particular.

The model, actress and reality star says she came close to passing the California bar exam, but neither this revelation nor her admission that she’d used ChatGPT to check answers during revision would suggest that she took it as seriously as necessary.

The internet shook its head and did a few eyerolls for good measure.

