The Guy Who Decides Musical Instruments shared some startling facts that are NSFV (Not safe for vegetarians)

Over on TikTok, comedian and Australian children’s TV legend Jimmy Rees has donned the hat – well, the drunken slur and Martini glass – of the Guy Who Decides.

His brutal comedy character has been tormenting hapless assistant Jason again, and this time he’s sharing harsh truths about musical instruments.

Vegetarians – brace yourselves.

@jimmyrees Add musical instrument Also come and see my show!! Touring October-> December!! Link in bio ♬ original sound – JimmyRees

“Jason, let’s vibrate things for people’s enjoyment.” “What?” “Kill an elephant.” “What?” “Carve it up, Jason, and put it in a row with some dark wood.” “No, sir. No.” “Jason, you press an elephant tusk and a little hammer hits some strings and creates ___” “Vibrations.” “Good vibrations.”

TikTok practically vibrated with pleasure.

1.

By that logic, all musicians are just vibrating things for fun.

kami.sparks

2.

idk why but of all this comedy gold, ‘it’s a bag of sticks Jason’ is what made me lose it.

BecksTheBookKitty

3.

Tuba! My dad always told people I played the toilet.

Mama Bess

4.

I feel personally attacked. Not once, but twice.

Apoxy Lips

5.

I lost it at the slurred ‘J-shaped brass horn-pipe’.

Amesha

6.

This is clever hilarious.

Sonja Ponath

7.

I mean – as usual – you’re not wrong.

MCmcSweets

8.

As a saxophonist I completely agree.

Luke G

9.

I feel like we totally glossed over the fact that the stick that the horse hair gets attached to is a full on endangered species.

Ruth Shumway

10.

The drunk impression is so on point it’s unreal.

Chimes

11.

Things that vibrate for people’s pleasure …yeah, sure, pianos.

Faithette

12.

I was hoping for a ukulele reference. Disappointed.

Phil Armonick

jlydi123 had more information.

Ye old flute pads were made of fish bladder …fun fact.

Not much fun for fish..

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab