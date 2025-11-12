This clip of James Acaster back in his hometown of Kettering will never be less than devastatingly funny
Not long to go until that most wonderful time of year. No, not Christmas, but the moment every year when this fabulous James Acaster clip goes viral again.
It’s a moment from Acaster’s return to Kettering for a Sky Christmas special back in the day.
The great James Acaster has been going viral again on Twitter – no change there, then – except this time it’s a clip of his return to Kettering for a Sky Christmas special back in the day.
The one-off from 2017 featured the comic on his trip to his hometown to turn on the Christmas lights. Except he didn’t just do the big switch on, he also did things like this, and it’s magnificent stuff.
LMAOOOJFBF pic.twitter.com/4cpu383zWR
— scooter⭐️ /silly (@cowboyacaster) July 13, 2023
Go James, go!
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.
The casual glance around is golden.
— Ryan Jenkins (@ShiniestGoth) July 17, 2023
“cuz of?”
Perfection pic.twitter.com/BHebyW0wEJ
— Mr Meh. (@MyLovelyCrocs) July 17, 2023
Every single doorstep canvasser has had this exact conversation in this exact order https://t.co/V30s0DCieQ
— Cllr Alisha Lewis (@Alishacmlewis) July 15, 2023
Gotta love James Acaster
— sudden melancholy (@wntd_u) July 17, 2023
To conclude …
This is art. https://t.co/a7tmKsLjbz
— Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) July 17, 2023
Source Twitter @cowboyacaster