Who should speak to aliens on the world’s behalf? – 17 suitable ambassadors in the event of first contact

As far as we know, we’re alone in the universe. But what if that’s not the case? What if one day aliens find us and decide to pay us a visit in their flying saucers, how should we greet them?

These questions have clearly been going through the mind of ReZonerplayz, as they’ve been ruminating on the best ways to welcome outer-space visitors to planet Earth. To make little green men feel at home, they put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘If we had to vote for one person to speak to aliens on behalf of the world, who are you voting for?’

And people headed to the ballot box of the comment section to select the best candidates humanity has to offer…

1.

‘David Attenborough, he has been declared a champion of Earth, he’s the one who has to fight them.’

-Citizentibby

2.

‘A really, really good linguistic anthropologist.’

-luridgrape

3.

‘Me, I got this’

-loughmountain

4.

‘One of those indigenous and incredibly hostile island people with no\low outside world contact.’

-Zomgsolame

5.

‘Weird Al Yankovic can show them humanity is worth saving’

-THE_LEGO_FURRY

6.

‘Dolly Parton. They will love her so much that they will change their plans to build a hyperspace bypass requiring the destruction of Earth.’

-mspolytheist

7.

‘Patrick Stewart. If Captain Picard can’t negotiate peace then no one can.’

-BrewertonFats

8.

‘Send Elon. The first person to talk to aliens always gets raygunned.’

-First-Couple9921

9.