US GB News Karoline Leavitt

GB News was super excited to have the first question for Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump couldn’t have scripted it better

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2025

To the White House now, where GB News presenter Beverley Turner was super excited to have the very first question for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

And never let it be said that they wasted it, a urgent and most pressing enquiry every bit as patriotic as you’d expect it to be.

Not so much a question as a prompt, Leavitt couldn’t have scripted it any better, you might think.

And these people surely said it best.

