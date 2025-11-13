GB News was super excited to have the first question for Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump couldn’t have scripted it better

US GB News Karoline Leavitt

To the White House now, where GB News presenter Beverley Turner was super excited to have the very first question for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

And never let it be said that they wasted it, a urgent and most pressing enquiry every bit as patriotic as you’d expect it to be.

Q: Is the president prepared to bankrupt the BBC? LEAVITT: This is a leftist propaganda machine that unfortunately is subsidized by British taxpayers, and he thinks that’s extremely unfortunate for the great people of the UK pic.twitter.com/yzgT76kzNE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2025

Not so much a question as a prompt, Leavitt couldn’t have scripted it any better, you might think.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Tell me again that GB News isn’t working against the people of the United Kingdom. Paul Marshall is determined to destroy the media in the UK to pave the way for his Farage led takeover. Genuinely, they are a national security risk. https://t.co/O3XeNk56Pq — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 12, 2025

2.

Wild. A British journalist for GB News trying to goad a foreign leader into destroying one of her country’s main media organisations. Publicly agitating to get a foreign power to destroy one of your country’s main institutions. Is this… patriotism @beverleyturner https://t.co/ciDjwR9XZP — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) November 12, 2025

3.

. @beverleyturner spreads conspiracy theorists, she spreads climate change denialism about an issue which threatens all our lives … here she seems to be encouraging the convicted felon and relentless liar Trump to destroy a cornerstone of what has made Britain great. https://t.co/edRwM8mmOq — Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) November 12, 2025

4.

The yanks, and a lot of right wingers in the UK too, are so caught up in this BBC bullshit they can’t see the forest for the trees. They’re basically on your side! The BBC isn’t run by radical lefties, it’s run by old school Tories. — Ioan’s name begins with an i (@ClassiestBuu2) November 12, 2025

5.

Says the right wing propaganda machine… https://t.co/Lx2TUWxOHY — Gayle Stokes (@gaylestokes) November 13, 2025

6.