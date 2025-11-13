Videos GB News Robert jenrick sooty

This GB News interview with Robert Jenrick didn’t go entirely to plan and it’s the most British protest you’ll see this week

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for perennial Tory leadership wannabe Robert Jenrick who obviously thought he was onto a good thing by agreeing to appear on the right-wing fanzone, GB News.

Except it’s fair to say his interview didn’t go entirely as planned. And while it’s can often be quite tiresome when people interrupt live TV news broadcasts, it’s a fair bet this might never be bettered.

He’ll be wanting to sweep that under the carpet.

And these people surely said it best.

