This GB News interview with Robert Jenrick didn’t go entirely to plan and it’s the most British protest you’ll see this week

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for perennial Tory leadership wannabe Robert Jenrick who obviously thought he was onto a good thing by agreeing to appear on the right-wing fanzone, GB News.

Except it’s fair to say his interview didn’t go entirely as planned. And while it’s can often be quite tiresome when people interrupt live TV news broadcasts, it’s a fair bet this might never be bettered.

Great to be back at Parliament today for PMQs….

He’s behind you!!! pic.twitter.com/x3RaMmtL0W — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) November 12, 2025

He’ll be wanting to sweep that under the carpet.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It’s always the usual Sootspects Robert Jenrick being made look a holy joke has brightened up my day pic.twitter.com/6S05GJIfdV — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) November 12, 2025

2.

It’s funny because the biggest puppet/muppet is the one speaking — David Shannon (@DavidSh84166279) November 12, 2025

3.

Protesting with Sooty and Sweep puppets is the most British thing ever. — Hollie Stafford (@HollieStaffor12) November 12, 2025

4.

Children’s TV nowadays?

‘Sooty, Sweep & Robby’ is my 4 year old granddaughter’s favourite programme.

She loves Sooty’s magic tricks, Sweep’s stupid jokes and Robby’s really silly speeches.

pic.twitter.com/r55RlOaTJz — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 12, 2025

5.

The most credible guests ever to appear on GBNEWS — Neil ??? (@neilDCFC) November 12, 2025

6.