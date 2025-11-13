Liz Truss’s latest pathetic Elon Musk flattery had people cringing themselves inside out – 19 frank clapbacks

Politics elon musk Liz Truss

Since crashing out of Downing Street on a wave of ruined mortgages and denial, Liz Truss has been courting the approval of the US hard right with a truly cringe-making determination.

In particular, she has hitched her wagon to the soon-to-be trillionaire Elon Musk as though the words ‘reason’, ‘dignity’ and ‘self-respect’ had never darkened her dictionary.

On Tuesday, Musk posted about his social media platform’s status as a news site.

His claim was met with a certain degree of scepticism.

It‘s not a News App anymore, @elonmusk, it‘s mainly a propaganda machine for you and your fascist friends and business partners. The only reason to stay here is to be informed about when the Gestapo is coming to my door. https://t.co/cnHHCTWACD — Sebastian Gloser (@fever_pitcher) November 12, 2025

Right wing, racist, transphobic propaganda getting shoved down our throats on this once great app is not ‘news’ https://t.co/JEhvvmKzMI — (@sjkj58) November 11, 2025

Not from Ms Truss, however. She launched herself into a display of sycophancy that would make Trump’s Putin-stroking ‘diplomacy’ look like a brutal critique – chucking in a bit of BBC bashing for good measure.

Elon Musk loved it enough to give it three rocket emojis. She must be so proud.

Other people were less impressed.

You were the future once Elizabeth, very briefly. pic.twitter.com/3xzQZYVE7h — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 12, 2025

This makes me want to pay for my TV license twice. pic.twitter.com/OwfMgEA0ip — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 12, 2025

The lovely thing about Liz Truss is that she gives hope to all the knuckle draggers here on X, that, if she can get to be Prime Minister, anyone can. https://t.co/qnGUhKFIhZ — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) November 12, 2025

it's fascinating the cast of politicians so keen to subjugate Britain and British media to foreign tech barons, and they call themselves patriots. https://t.co/0xe9stjzay — Dr Nafeez Ahmed (@NafeezAhmed) November 12, 2025

X is full of so much misinformation that it makes GB News look competent — Murray (@gm2112rush) November 12, 2025

Patriotism by Liz Truss The only way that she could go even more embarrassing is if she pulled a moonie onstage and then sharted in the direction of the audience Really really unwell https://t.co/yRkHdScyuB — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) November 12, 2025

‘X‘ is not news, has no journalists, no investigative reporters, no in-depth interviewers, no editors, no editorial, earned no awards for journalistic recognition.

It’s just a social media talking shop, from stories stolen off the Media at large – many sources such as the BBC … — Christopher Cotton “Not all who wander are lost” (@Christo25370764) November 12, 2025

Pinnacle of your career grifting for likes from a billionaire — Foz (@flounders912) November 12, 2025

