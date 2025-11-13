Politics elon musk Liz Truss

Liz Truss’s latest pathetic Elon Musk flattery had people cringing themselves inside out – 19 frank clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2025

Since crashing out of Downing Street on a wave of ruined mortgages and denial, Liz Truss has been courting the approval of the US hard right with a truly cringe-making determination.

In particular, she has hitched her wagon to the soon-to-be trillionaire Elon Musk as though the words ‘reason’, ‘dignity’ and ‘self-respect’ had never darkened her dictionary.

I am appalled by the attacks on free speech in Britain and Europe. We can't be truly free without free speech. Good for @elonmusk and @X for standing up to these bullies

WATCH The Prime Minister vs. the Blob, a new @WSJopinion film. It reveals the truth about my battle with the British deep state. @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk will face the same malign tactics from the unelected elite. They must win.

On Tuesday, Musk posted about his social media platform’s status as a news site.

is the #1 source of news on Earth

His claim was met with a certain degree of scepticism.

Not from Ms Truss, however. She launched herself into a display of sycophancy that would make Trump’s Putin-stroking ‘diplomacy’ look like a brutal critique – chucking in a bit of BBC bashing for good measure.

is the future, BBC is the past

Elon Musk loved it enough to give it three rocket emojis. She must be so proud.

Elon Musk's quote tweet of the Truss post, consisting of just three rockets.

Other people were less impressed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2