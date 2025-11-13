A panicked Donald Trump blanked reporters asking about his frequent mentions in the explosive newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails – 19 damning reactions

US donald trump Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump’s inner circle have been in a tailspin as they’ve watched House Democrats release email after email sent by Jeffrey Epstein, many of which reference Trump in a potentially incriminating way.

BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

One message referred to Trump as ‘the dog that hasn’t barked’. Additionally, it claimed that he had spent hours with one of Epstein’s victims in the convicted sex trafficker’s house.

Ghislaine Maxwell lied about Trump never going to Epstein's house (directly contradicted by her email correspondence with Epstein), and she was rewarded for that lie with a transfer to a cushier prison. The coverup is happening in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/thledF9Vdj — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 12, 2025

He described Trump as ‘dirty’.

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein in 2018: “I know how dirty donald is." pic.twitter.com/USdgBw4AOL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 12, 2025

Epstein even went on to say that Trump, his good friend of more than a decade, had ‘not one decent cell in his body’.

BREAKING: Epstein to Larry Summers: "I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body." pic.twitter.com/TiNnuQhKKd — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 13, 2025

To add to the president’s problems, after weeks of stalling it, Mike Johnson was forced to swear in Arizona congresswoman Adelita Grijalva. She immediately added her name to the discharge petition, which will force a House vote on the release of all the Epstein files.

"That is why I will sign the discharge petition right now to release the Epstein files" — Rep. Grijalva pic.twitter.com/OGtUaYxOj5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2025

The panicked cohort around Trump held a crisis meeting.

NEWS with ⁦@kpolantz⁩, ⁦@alaynatreene⁩ ⁦and @HBRabinowitz⁩: WH plans meeting with Lauren Boebert — a Republican who has said she wants the Justice Department to release their trove of Epstein files. https://t.co/0LWodxxuni — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2025

Trump reportedly went so far as to call Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace to try to get them to remove their names from the petition, in order to bring it back below the 218 required signatures.

BREAKING: The NYT is reporting that Trump personally called Republican Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace to try to get them to remove their signatures on the Epstein File Discharge Petition. Mace didn't pick up, and Boebert reportedly doesn't plan on removing her name. pic.twitter.com/qr9NnEGf0J — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 12, 2025

Over on Truth Social, Trump brought up the ‘Epstein hoax’, urging Republicans not to be taken in.

TRUMP IS SPIRALING Trump once again calls Epstein's child sex trafficking ring the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax" and tells Republicans to focus on other things instead. pic.twitter.com/tqa1gRlhZv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 12, 2025

Then this happened.

BREAKING: In an unusual move, Trump just IGNORED every single question about Jeffrey Epstein after the bill signing and panicked White House staff started to kick reporters out of the room. It’s never been more obvious. He’s fucking guilty. pic.twitter.com/VywXXUmjqj — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 13, 2025

Donald Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein’s prolific sex-abuse ring, claiming he knew nothing of the late trafficker’s activities.

Although the unsubstantiated words of a dead man would be difficult to prove, his reaction hasn’t helped his case in the eyes of the public.

1.

No one not in the Epstein files, would be freaking out this bad about releasing the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/4gPJl9WpCW — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 12, 2025

2.

Anyone check on these “influencers” this morning? Pretty big day for the “issue” they’re most passionate about.https://t.co/GtA7YuRcqh pic.twitter.com/pdo0v9Lovi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

3.

Prince Andrew is no longer a prince because of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Tick fucking tock, orange man. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 12, 2025

4.

How can MAGA defend this? Trump is the “dog that hasn’t barked”? This just gets worse and worse and worse. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/5jCdVD9pEn — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) November 12, 2025

5.

The Mob Boss threatens Republicans who may want to vote to release the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/P8bjfIWBn0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 12, 2025

6.

7.

the newly released Epstein emails are getting coverage on Fox News pic.twitter.com/WLKSKRPMEW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2025

8.

Trump and complicit Republicans are engaged in a massive cover up of the Epstein Files. Release. The. Epstein. Files. https://t.co/KHDNmd46RT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 12, 2025

9.

I wonder how much Trump will try to sue Epstein for… https://t.co/ZC1Tfnv0Za — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 12, 2025

10.