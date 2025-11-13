Life Ask Reddit

If social media is to be believed, we’re all flawless humans living our best lives by going on holiday, eating out at fancy restaurants and hanging out with our beautiful partners.

However, we all know that this isn’t the full picture. People are inherently disgusting, grotty creatures that are prone to many bad habits. To uncover these less attractive qualities, snackbar989 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something everyone does but never admits to?’

Be honest with yourself, how many of these top replies are you guilty of?

1.

‘Forgotten someone’s name and do everything possible to avoid having to ask the person to repeat their name.’

-BrgQun

2.

‘Picking their nose is the first thing that comes to mind ’

-Ok_Network8441

3.

‘Seeks social validation.

‘Edit: Checks back for upvotes’

-Actuaryba

4.

‘Everyone stalks someone online just a little bit. Not in a creepy way, just curiosity mode. You see a name, a face, a comment, whatever and you’re five clicks deep before you even realize it. Then you close the tabs like you just committed a crime.’

-fresh_blue

5.

‘Make exceedingly complicated plans about what you would do if you could relive parts of your life.’

-Daztur

6.

‘Checking out quality and quantity after pooping.’

-gobkin

7.

‘Just straight up arguing with yourself out loud to think something through. I do this constantly at work and while gaming.’

-CoopLive5

8.

‘Turn the volume down when you’re gonna park your car so you can “see better”’

-Huge-Ebb7738

9.

‘pretending to read the terms and conditions before clicking “I agree.” we’re all just out here raw-dogging the legal system.’

-Accurate-Ad-7944