Emily Clarkson warned people about the dangers of comparing yourself with people you see online and it’s an important, terrifying watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 14th, 2025

Over to Emily Clarkson now, the author, presenter and – yes, eldest daughter of Jeremy Clarkson – who went on Instagram to warn people about the dangers of comparing yourself with people you see online.

Not only that, she did a helpful guide to just how easily you can be misled and it’s an important, frankly terrifying watch.

It was shared by menswear expert Derek Guy on Twitter and prompted no end of responses. These people surely said it best.

Not everyone was impressed.

Which we mention only because the reply from @dieworkwear was so fabulous.

Source @em_clarkson H/T @dieworkwear