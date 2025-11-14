Emily Clarkson warned people about the dangers of comparing yourself with people you see online and it’s an important, terrifying watch

Celebrity Emily clarkson instagram

Over to Emily Clarkson now, the author, presenter and – yes, eldest daughter of Jeremy Clarkson – who went on Instagram to warn people about the dangers of comparing yourself with people you see online.

Not only that, she did a helpful guide to just how easily you can be misled and it’s an important, frankly terrifying watch.

It was shared by menswear expert Derek Guy on Twitter and prompted no end of responses. These people surely said it best.

This should be shown every year of every grade of primary and secondary school. — gonnaway (@MarthaH49758600) November 14, 2025

And people wonder why dating is so difficult now. Not trying to be rude but I hear from late 20 something coworkers (thin, beautiful, funny, good & not crazy) that guys have this idea there’s always something so much more beautiful out there because of this online manipulation. — AZGirl (@k2m_10210) November 14, 2025

Genuinely very frightening how quickly video manipulation has progressed. If you told me this girl doesn't even exist I'd believe you https://t.co/Q5fYUZiIum — popular knapsack with multiple locations (@cleanandgritty) November 14, 2025

Great message. Good person. — Drew Morphettville (@Goldenjocks) November 14, 2025

That was scary as hell. — Drop seeds not bombs (@helenaddy) November 14, 2025

Not everyone was impressed.

too bad for her bc i’ve seen plenty of girls at the beach that looked like her filtered version — oraclefather (@oraclefather) November 14, 2025

Which we mention only because the reply from @dieworkwear was so fabulous.

wish i had your brain. life would be so much simpler. no thoughts. just eat and masturbate every day — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 14, 2025

Source @em_clarkson H/T @dieworkwear