Ken Clarke demolishing Reform UK with harsh facts on Question Time is a must-watch moment

With a lot of talk about whether the BBC has a left-wing bias, we were all completely unsurprised to see Reform UK represented on last night’s Question Time, in the form of recently defected Danny Kruger.

With Labour’s Alex Davies-Jones and Your Party’s Zarah Sultana on the panel, Kruger might have thought he had a political ally in the form of Tory grandee Ken Clarke. That really wasn’t the case.

Ken Clarke rips Reform to pieces, they don't know what they are talking about, they don't know what they are doing, they resigned instantly when they realised they couldn't do the job.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/M6IeasM4Ko — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 13, 2025

“I live in a county with a Reform Council. Some of the people didn’t know it sat in the day, so resigned quickly.” “Most didn’t know what the council was responsible for.”

You don’t have to like everything he says or to vote Tory to appreciate the good sense on display here.

1.

They became councillors because they thought they could deport immigrants. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) November 13, 2025

2.

Ken Clarke tells it like it is https://t.co/G2UWc9R1n8 — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 13, 2025

3.

Spot on Ken Clarke – clear that hundreds of #ReformUK councillors that people voted for in May are a bunch of complete amateurs, ill equipped to run anything – Wales voters be warned about them running the #Senedd https://t.co/zpv5lxN01a — Gwynoro Jones (@Gwynoro) November 14, 2025

4.

It comes to something when you find yourself agreeing with Ken Clarke! — You Couldnt Make It Up (@Yucomi1) November 13, 2025

5.

Have never voted Tory – never will – but I respect Ken Clarke as an ethical, straight talking man with integrity – qualities extinct in today’s Tory front bench. — Charlie Drake (@stay_remain) November 14, 2025

6.

Question time tonight – politics aside (if that’s not the biggest oxymoron of all time) but Ken Clarke shows what decent, measured opinion is all about. Much, much better than anyone today #bbcqt — Greeny (@MattGreeny) November 13, 2025

7.

Whenever your lost for the right words, Ken Clarke will find them for you. He has perfectly summed up the total hypocrisy that is the Reform Party. #ReformUKFrauds https://t.co/9AxzBlLU9Q — Jack Croft (@JackCroft04) November 13, 2025

8.

And Ken is talking as a resident in Nottinghamshire county council which has turned reform and has been an absolute car crash since. They can't even decide where their HQ is after spending millions on the site near hucknall. It's an embarrassment. — adrian clarke (@adrianclarke64) November 14, 2025

9.

10.

Wisdom and decency are alive and well, from the only grownup in the room tonight. Ken Clarke on #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/90noihB3x3 — Cormac Smith ️‍ (@CormacS63) November 13, 2025

11.

6 months in, most of the Reform led councils still haven't published their delivery plans. Amateurs. Watch some of their council meetings on YouTube to get a feel. — RealSociableDad (@RealSociableDad) November 14, 2025

12.

First time I’ve managed more than 5 mins of QT in years. An aged Kenneth Clarke clearly hasn’t lost any of his mental faculties, intelligent and polite. A reminder of times when politics had many statesmen and intelligent people of integrity. Look at the shitshow now. pic.twitter.com/AQ92l0TgUN — cdanny365 (@cdanny365) November 13, 2025

13.

Ken Clarke. You don't have to agree with his politics. But we can all agree that he's a through back to when politicians were articulate and erudite, meant what they said and said what they meant. #bbcqt — Craig Ford (@FordytenCraig) November 13, 2025

14.

I watch a lot of Lincolnshire CC meetings online (sad bugger that I am!).

All those Reform councillors just sit in shell-shocked silence and their faces say "What the hell did I sign up for?"!

Politics at local level is a proper grind!! — Amos Parr (@ParrAmos) November 13, 2025

15.

Have never and will never vote Tory but Ken Clarke is so far ahead of the rest on this panel it’s scary. 85 year old and looks like his next cup of tea could be his last but he’s utterly schooling them. Measured, balanced and articulate responses. Hasn’t wasted a word #bbcqt — Paul Montgomery (@paulmont86) November 13, 2025

16.

Ken Clarke on Question Time was next level. He may be a Tory, but he just demonstrated tonight the level of quality we miss these days in politics. #bbcqt https://t.co/X24AzyxVhe — Brendan Bunting Art (@DapperArtist) November 13, 2025

17.

Ken Clarke goes in hard: Reform ‘don’t know what they’re talking about’ and ‘don’t know what they’re doing’ pointing to their councillors quitting after election-night chaos, the mis-vetted candidates row, and the racist comments scandals. Brutal. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/FCgpg3IuoL — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) November 14, 2025

And finally …

If I had told when I was a teenager I would miss Clarke and the other Tory Grandees of the 1980s I would have laughed — DearPrudence (@fromthenorth66) November 13, 2025

