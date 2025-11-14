Politics Ken Clarke Question Time Reform UK

Ken Clarke demolishing Reform UK with harsh facts on Question Time is a must-watch moment

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2025

With a lot of talk about whether the BBC has a left-wing bias, we were all completely unsurprised to see Reform UK represented on last night’s Question Time, in the form of recently defected Danny Kruger.

With Labour’s Alex Davies-Jones and Your Party’s Zarah Sultana on the panel, Kruger might have thought he had a political ally in the form of Tory grandee Ken Clarke. That really wasn’t the case.

“I live in a county with a Reform Council. Some of the people didn’t know it sat in the day, so resigned quickly.”

“Most didn’t know what the council was responsible for.”

You don’t have to like everything he says or to vote Tory to appreciate the good sense on display here.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And finally …

READ MORE

Ken Clarke’s description of the Rwanda Bill as like claiming ‘dogs are cats’ absolutely nails it

Source BladeoftheS Image Screengrab