Sky Sports launched a TikTok channel ‘specifically for female sports fans’ and it’s just been dunked on by basically every woman on the planet

Poke Reporter. Updated November 14th, 2025

We’d file this under ‘it probably seemed like a good idea at the time’ but the only time it could possibly have seemed like a good idea would be the 1970s.

It’s a brand new TikTok channel being launched by Sky Sports called Sky Sports Halo. It’s the ‘lil sis of Sky Sports created specifically for female sports fans.’

Are alarm bells ringing already? They should be, and you haven’t seen any of it yet.

Just to give you a flavour of what it’s like …

… and while it was doubtless good intentioned – of course it was! – we’re not sure it’s going to be a match winner. Not if all these responses are anything to go by.

It’s not quite correct to say it’s been dunked on by every woman on the planet, obviously. It just feels like it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

