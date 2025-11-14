Sky Sports launched a TikTok channel ‘specifically for female sports fans’ and it’s just been dunked on by basically every woman on the planet

Sport sky sports women

We’d file this under ‘it probably seemed like a good idea at the time’ but the only time it could possibly have seemed like a good idea would be the 1970s.

It’s a brand new TikTok channel being launched by Sky Sports called Sky Sports Halo. It’s the ‘lil sis of Sky Sports created specifically for female sports fans.’

Are alarm bells ringing already? They should be, and you haven’t seen any of it yet.

Introducing Sky Sports Halo – the lil sis of Sky Sports https://t.co/kxwGBk5WWb A new TikTok channel created specifically for female sports fans.

We’re about ALL sports and championing female athletes.

We’re here for the culture, community and connection.

We don’t just watch… pic.twitter.com/wcm7wdli3B — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 13, 2025

Just to give you a flavour of what it’s like …

And this as your debut post is crazy as hell what made you think this was acceptable https://t.co/7kb459zegY pic.twitter.com/WQDHIA8Q4E — 1 (@HTTPSMV33) November 14, 2025

… and while it was doubtless good intentioned – of course it was! – we’re not sure it’s going to be a match winner. Not if all these responses are anything to go by.

It’s not quite correct to say it’s been dunked on by every woman on the planet, obviously. It just feels like it.

1.

yuckk feels incredibly degrading and sexist. you don’t need to Girlbossify and dumb down “sports content” (using that term loosely) in pink glowy text and memes to engage a female audience https://t.co/H5VCJXccde pic.twitter.com/Ber5Fkwv0r — erin ★★ (@afcerin) November 13, 2025

2.

3.

who signed off on this? dumbing down sports content “for females” by chucking captions on videos about matcha in pink glowy writing is actually the most patronising thing you could have done https://t.co/D8TKyMl5Wb — Charley Louise (@charleylouisef1) November 13, 2025

4.

So this is just straight up bad – don’t understand what they’re trying to do when it’s been proven across multiple sports that female fans are interested in the main product already? You don’t need to dumb down or girl-ify sport to gain female fans… https://t.co/cATORumqiG — Owen Maers (@OwenMaers) November 13, 2025

5.

2 days ago I spent 4 hours live on @SkySports discussing football. Somehow my feminine brain was able to comprehend the sport without dumbing it down with matcha and labubu references in pink, glittery writing. One step forward, 50 years back. https://t.co/RPAY8CveVe — Ellie Molloson (@elliemolloson) November 14, 2025

6.

i need to know who signed off on this, they’re literally just posting highlights of stuff with captions about matcha this is like the worst thing you could do LOOOOOOOL https://t.co/9c1EMGeV1H — niran (@TheOfficialFNG) November 13, 2025

7.

one of the most insanely patronising and misogynistic activations i’ve seen from a brand. your female audience has increased so much and become way more visible but this is exactly how to minimise us. making it about ships and matcha and hot girl walks, do better https://t.co/8nFPFzZIOu pic.twitter.com/AIEoAda5Ln — chlo ❤️‍ (@_chlohampton) November 13, 2025

8.