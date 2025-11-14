Entertainment countdown tv

This vintage Countdown clip has just gone viral again and it’s a hall of fame jaw-dropper

Poke Reporter. Updated November 14th, 2025

We don’t watch Countdown as much as we used to, in the sense that we don’t watch it at all anymore. The perils of growing up but not yet growing up so much you’re retired.

But we did watch this clip from back in the day and we’re very glad we did, a vintage numbers round which has just gone viral again for reasons that will become obvious.

Hall of fame jaw-dropper, that.

Source @CrazyCraven01