This vintage Countdown clip has just gone viral again and it’s a hall of fame jaw-dropper

We don’t watch Countdown as much as we used to, in the sense that we don’t watch it at all anymore. The perils of growing up but not yet growing up so much you’re retired.

But we did watch this clip from back in the day and we’re very glad we did, a vintage numbers round which has just gone viral again for reasons that will become obvious.

Hall of fame jaw-dropper, that.

Absolutely sensational this pic.twitter.com/caCpUNY6V7 — Best of British Comedy (@BestOfUKComedy) November 13, 2025

Absolute porn for me this!! What a guy!! — lee jones (@twotitles12) September 4, 2025

Yeh mate, I did it the same way…. — Ramble Tamble (@RambleT28590) November 13, 2025

I reckon I’m pretty good at maths but this is a different level. Chapeau. https://t.co/a3yhopXlP6 — Rod Studd (@Rod_Studd) September 4, 2025

A superpower. Love the way he looks at her, as if to say…’what are you laughing at, this is normal for me’. Good lad. — Tim (@TerwitTwoo) November 13, 2025

Just showing off. 100÷50 gives you the 2 at the end — philbyk (@philbyk1) September 4, 2025

Television peaked this day. Shouldn’t have bothered with it afterwards https://t.co/XPIVsJNnnR — Keith Hawkins (@keiththecamel) November 13, 2025

Source @CrazyCraven01