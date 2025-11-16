There was only one way to crush this Tinder body-shamer, and it belongs in the NSFW hall of fame

Social Media tinder

CW – References suicide

Dating apps can be a bit like a cattle market sometimes, but they’re for adults, right? You’d think they’d have a bit of tact, consideration, maybe some discretion – er, no. Not the ones like this rude woman who accidentally liked a photo.

Becca doesn’t mince her words.



Talk about reinforcing your point, Becca!



Far from thinking of killing himself (WTAF), he reacted in the best way possible. Looks like Tinder Guy doesn’t mince his words, either.



Surprise, surprise, Becca can dish it out, but she can’t take it.



The internet was here for his major shade.









We’ll leave the last word to SlapAJack.

She could just have easily said “Sorry I matched with you by accident.”

