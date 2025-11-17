Twitter Andrew tate comebacks

Andrew Tate’s decided there’s not a woman on Earth who is worthy of him and was magnificently owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated November 17th, 2025

To the world of the self-styled clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who by the looks of it has been having a tough time on Tinder.

So tough, in fact, that he furiously tweeted that there isn’t a woman on Earth who is worthy of the former Big Brother contestant.

Clearly got out the wrong side of his waterbed.

And we mention it not because we want you to think of Tate any more than is strictly desirable (not at all) but because it prompted no end of Totally on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2