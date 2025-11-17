Andrew Tate’s decided there’s not a woman on Earth who is worthy of him and was magnificently owned into next year

Twitter Andrew tate comebacks

To the world of the self-styled clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who by the looks of it has been having a tough time on Tinder.

So tough, in fact, that he furiously tweeted that there isn’t a woman on Earth who is worthy of the former Big Brother contestant.

Once you’re rich and famous and can have any girl on the planet you realise they’re all scum and you don’t want a single one. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 16, 2025

Clearly got out the wrong side of his waterbed.

And we mention it not because we want you to think of Tate any more than is strictly desirable (not at all) but because it prompted no end of Totally on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.

If you hit success and decide every woman is scum, that’s not a truth about women, that’s a truth about you. Wealth doesn’t reveal their character, it reveals yours. If everyone looks rotten, maybe it’s your lens that’s cracked. — Samm Evans (@MarketerSamm) November 16, 2025

So you’re saying you like dudes? Cool. Cool. — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) November 16, 2025

Oh fuck off bro, theres women out there who wouldn’t even let you breathe near them — The opinionated Black woman ~ Aunty (@Theblackfemini3) November 16, 2025

You ever think that maybe…. It’s you that’s the scum? — The Cyber Stud (@TheCTStud) November 16, 2025

This is a gross generalization and completely misogynistic. Girls aren’t disposable objects for rich guys to ‘have’. — Anaᡣ (@YelenaStar0) November 16, 2025

6.