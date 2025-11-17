GB News got a sit-down interview with Donald Trump and it was just as hard-hitting as you’d imagine

Politics donald trump GB News

Not content with getting the very first question to Karoline Leavitt at a White House press conference, Donald Trump’s favourite UK TV channel (ever since Men and Motors closed down), GB News has landed a sit-down interview with the American president.

And like that White House presser, it was Beverley Turner putting the questions. And if this brief exchange – well, more of a monologue – is anything to go by, it was just as hard-hitting as you’d imagine.

‘You have Sharia law!’ President Donald Trump says there are areas of London where police do not want to go. #GBNewsTrump pic.twitter.com/xMcELADi2U — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 15, 2025

Now there’s always the possibility, of course, that in the rest of the interview Turner came over as a combination of Robin Day, Victoria Derbyshire and The Thing, in which case fair play to her (find out for yourself here).

But while we gird our loins to watch all of that, these people surely said it best.

Unsurprising bullshit from the senile idiot, but a British interviewer sitting there nodding along? Pathetic traitor. pic.twitter.com/pto3o701sI — Oliver S. (@OWS1892) November 15, 2025

Doesn’t look like an interview. Looks like Bev Turner nodding along to a deranged monologue. — Aktuelle Kamera (@MBxfav) November 15, 2025

She is not interviewing him, she’s licking his hole, just like all the other pretend journalists do.

Real journalists aren’t allowed anywhere near this mound of shite.

Fake news isn’t a major issue but fake journalists fucking are. This is just two cunts having a natter https://t.co/aGjPX4b55z — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) November 16, 2025

Incredible journalism all round guys.

Let a habitual liar spout untruths and just sit there like a nodding dog, and regurgitate it later through your “news” outlet, without even daring to challenge what he said. A channel for drooling imbeciles. — Clash City Rocker (@clash_rocker) November 15, 2025

She’s not an interviewer. She’s an imbecile and conspiracy theorist on a channel set up by a bunch of businessmen with links to the fossil fuel industry, to basically become the UKs Fox News. She’s a total embarrassment to the UK. pic.twitter.com/VpA17FYgde — Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) November 15, 2025

