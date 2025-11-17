Politics donald trump GB News

GB News got a sit-down interview with Donald Trump and it was just as hard-hitting as you’d imagine

John Plunkett. Updated November 17th, 2025

Not content with getting the very first question to Karoline Leavitt at a White House press conference, Donald Trump’s favourite UK TV channel (ever since Men and Motors closed down), GB News has landed a sit-down interview with the American president.

And like that White House presser, it was Beverley Turner putting the questions. And if this brief exchange – well, more of a monologue – is anything to go by, it was just as hard-hitting as you’d imagine.

Now there’s always the possibility, of course, that in the rest of the interview Turner came over as a combination of Robin Day, Victoria Derbyshire and The Thing, in which case fair play to her (find out for yourself here).

But while we gird our loins to watch all of that, these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2