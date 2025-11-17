Someone had a bigoted rant about ‘woke’ M&S showing a hijab in their Christmas ad, and these are not just any 17 savage clapbacks …

Social Media bigots christmas

Reform UK cultist Lee ‘Patriot’ Hood posts about how much he admires Farage, Pochin, Anderson and their ilk, alongside comments referring to Islam as a death cult and detailing his opposition to immigration.

It’s no surprise, then, that his eagle eyes homed in on a fleeting glimpse of what may be a Muslim woman in the latest M&S Christmas ad.

Here’s the advert.

And here’s Hood’s utterly ridiculous reaction.

Tweeters has a few things to say, and they weren’t complimentary.

I’m an atheist, and I celebrate Christmas, it’s a part of British culture which you all drone on endlessly about wanting people to “integrate” into, it’s almost like it’s got nothing to do with “integration” and everything to do with seeing brown and black people on TV. https://t.co/Xd64t1bIy2 — Tharries (@TharriesYT) November 14, 2025

Except many UK Muslims clearly DO celebrate the social elements of Christmas, but not the religious elements. As many UK Christians do. Another half-witted post from a bigot, desperate for clicks from other bigots, in other words. — Ros Jones (@rozjonez) November 14, 2025

One minute you guys moan about non white people not integrating with English culture and when they do integrate by doing things like celebrating Christmas you moan again that they are integrating. Maybe the problem isn’t them, maybe it’s you. https://t.co/t3VmfYA6vq — JmRoyle #LFC #YNWA #BLM #RejoinEU (@MyArrse) November 15, 2025

Want “them” to “integrate” with our culture and then when they do you have a fucking problem with it. https://t.co/53opSq4N4s — beffy ⛄️ (@beffybadbelly) November 14, 2025

Yesterday: “why don’t immigrants integrate and respect British culture?” Today: “why is M&S trying to appeal to immigrants?” — Chris Lowndes ️ (@chrislowndes) November 14, 2025

The moment I saw that ad, I was waiting for a divisive hate bot on here to share that particular screenshot. Well done bro. — Adam Yosef (@AdamYosefJourno) November 14, 2025

I thought we hate foreigners who come here and don’t integrate? Is integrating worse than not integrating now? I’m so confused ‍♂️ https://t.co/P8Qb66fLO0 — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) November 15, 2025

“They must integrate, they must integrate, they must integrate.” They integrate. “No, no, no. Not that sort of integration” — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) November 15, 2025

