Life Bigotry sexism takedowns

A bigoted manbaby tried to belittle this woman’s academic achievement and her epically brutal response was simply first class

John Plunkett. Updated November 18th, 2025

First of all – and most importantly – huge congratulations to @juliet_turner6 who’s just done this.

Incredible work by @juliet_turner6, an ecologist & evolutionary biologist and DPhil at the University of Oxford.

Except not everyone was impressed. Specifically, this bigoted manbaby who sought not only to downplay the achievement but suggest that women’s role in life was basically to please men.

That’s @Rich_Cooper who appears to style himself as some kind of dudetastic life coach, enabling sad sacks everywhere to ‘Learn women’s 21 red flags to avoid & green flags to seek out’.

And we mention it not to give him any more publicity than he deserves (zero) but because it prompted no end of very entertaining and supremely satisfying responses …

1.

2.

3.

4.

6.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2