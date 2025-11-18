A bigoted manbaby tried to belittle this woman’s academic achievement and her epically brutal response was simply first class

Life Bigotry sexism takedowns

First of all – and most importantly – huge congratulations to @juliet_turner6 who’s just done this.

I passed my viva exam! After ~4 years of research, I successfully defended my thesis. You can call me Doctor pic.twitter.com/U9UUKucGxX — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 14, 2025

Incredible work by @juliet_turner6, an ecologist & evolutionary biologist and DPhil at the University of Oxford.

Except not everyone was impressed. Specifically, this bigoted manbaby who sought not only to downplay the achievement but suggest that women’s role in life was basically to please men.

“Just look at the degree on that chick”

~ No man ever pic.twitter.com/ZFAJ0GelxX — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) November 15, 2025

That’s @Rich_Cooper who appears to style himself as some kind of dudetastic life coach, enabling sad sacks everywhere to ‘Learn women’s 21 red flags to avoid & green flags to seek out’.

And we mention it not to give him any more publicity than he deserves (zero) but because it prompted no end of very entertaining and supremely satisfying responses …

1.

2.

And you are a prime example of why there is a male loneliness epidemic… Giving a woman shit for being educated is fucking asinine. — Catherine with the Sacred Ass (@slutriarch) November 16, 2025

3.

It’s kinda funny how she was able to trigger you by accomplishing something. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) November 17, 2025

4.

“Wow I love the way he insults random women on the internet”

– No woman ever https://t.co/PoKn302OwG — Allie (@allie__voss) November 16, 2025

6.

“just look at the degree on that chick” https://t.co/4ssZyjOtjl pic.twitter.com/SmSIgrml3U — Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) November 17, 2025

6.