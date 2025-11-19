US donald trump magas

A Maga complained their date cancelled after they found out she voted for Trump and global supplies of sympathy remained untroubled

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2025

When going out with family and friends we find it best not to bring up politics, or if you do then maybe try to do it as early as possible before anyone’s had too much to drink.

But when it comes to relationships, well, while we’d rather not talk about it, it might be best to find out where everyone stands before, say, you start thinking about a proposal.

And this person really wasn’t mucking around when they found out @travelingflying – a ‘comedy queen, Christian Conservative and Tesla owner and investor’, according to their bio, voted for Donald Trump.

Not sure what kind of response @travelingflying was expecting but it turned out global supplies of sympathy remained untroubled.

Last word to @travelingflying.

