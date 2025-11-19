A Maga complained their date cancelled after they found out she voted for Trump and global supplies of sympathy remained untroubled

US donald trump magas

When going out with family and friends we find it best not to bring up politics, or if you do then maybe try to do it as early as possible before anyone’s had too much to drink.

But when it comes to relationships, well, while we’d rather not talk about it, it might be best to find out where everyone stands before, say, you start thinking about a proposal.

And this person really wasn’t mucking around when they found out @travelingflying – a ‘comedy queen, Christian Conservative and Tesla owner and investor’, according to their bio, voted for Donald Trump.

A man canceled our date after hearing I voted for Donald Trump. — Taija (@travelingflying) November 15, 2025

Not sure what kind of response @travelingflying was expecting but it turned out global supplies of sympathy remained untroubled.

he dodged a bullet — ໊ (@buffys) November 16, 2025

Don’t blame him https://t.co/Vr7BIoQF9d — And IT STILL WILL NEVER BE YOU (@_PhallonX0X0) November 16, 2025

Probably wanted to date someone with morals and a brain — Dark Tylenol (@DarkTylenol) November 15, 2025

If we’re going out on a date and I find out you voted for Trump beforehand, I will cancel it. https://t.co/8VufQYm0BZ — Hank Moody (@Ajzel98) November 16, 2025

Sounds like a smart move on his part. — ASC‍⬛ (@ASatanicCat) November 15, 2025

Of course he canceled. Most men want a romantic evening, not a lecture on how windmills cause cancer. — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) November 16, 2025

As he should have. We disagree on basic human decency and rights. Why waste time? — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) November 15, 2025

This is very obviously engagement farming, and so I’m almost sad to participate, BUT… That’s probably not when he decided to cancel that date. That’s just when he decided to share the decision, lol. Buddy’s spidey senses were tingling, then he got a sign from God https://t.co/OU07i03aqZ — Trey Ferguson (@PastorTrey05) November 16, 2025

A smarter man would have kept the date, tipped the waiters and left you with the bill. — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) November 15, 2025

Sounds loke he had a near miss — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 15, 2025

Last word to @travelingflying.

Source @travelingflying Image Twitter @travelingflying