A UK property investor claimed ‘the poor are poor because they spend their money’ and the clapbacks were savage – these 17 were totally on the money

Introducing Rob Moore, British multi-millionaire entrepreneur, property investor, author and public speaker. He’s also the host of the Disruptors Podcast, which features conversations with entrepreneurs, authors, investors and influencers.

He uses his Twitter account, among other things, to rail against taxes and to give advice to people with lots of money.

He’s also recently posted his thoughts on the reason that poor people are poor and why rich people are rich.

Let’s have a look.

People say it’s not fair that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer⁰⁰But it’s simply logic: ⁰⁰The poor are poor because they spend their money The middle class are middle class because they save their money The wealthy are wealthy because they invest their money You… — Rob Moore (@robprogressive) November 12, 2025

Well, that’s certainly one way of looking at it, albeit a really bizarre and nonsensical way as many were quick to point out.

Doesn’t hurt to start out with a few million from mommy & daddy. Not everyone starts with that advantage. — Mary Heyl (@tmt3h) November 13, 2025

Extremely reductive but thanks for sharing — Steve Parello (@steve_par1489) November 13, 2025

The poor are poor because they can only afford to spend their money dweeb. The middle class MUST save, else they become poor from one bad misstep The rich invest because they have already recieved the capital and there is no or very low risk for extraordinary rewards — TenaciousDad (@ATenaciousDad) November 13, 2025

What a dumb as a rock take. You can’t invest your money when you’re living paycheck to paycheck and can’t make ends meet. Or when you’re drowning in medical debt. — ⭕ AI & Design (Marco) (@AIandDesign) November 13, 2025

They invest their money because they have enough money after they pay for their necessities.

Frankly you dont sound that smart — Hank (@Orgasomisa) November 13, 2025

The idea that you can escape the poverty trap through investing money is insane. Minimum wage take home is £1,680 a month ffs — The Shepherd (@TheShepherdRE) November 12, 2025

Your statements assume everyone starts from the same position which of course they don’t. Compare someone who had to get a job at 15 to support his family vs The Duke of Westminster’s son. Who stands the better chance of investing? — Steve Kaye (@stevenkayefy8) November 12, 2025

Collecting rent from land makes one group richer at the expense of another- with nothing being produced. The poor are always landless, and those who own the land are rich- coincidence? I think not. — Thomas Hall (@ThomasBHall) November 13, 2025

