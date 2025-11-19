US donald trump Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump claimed he wasn’t with Epstein very much at all, and world supplies of chinny reckon have just dried up – 17 highly sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2025

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have passed a bill demanding the release of all the material held by the US Government, which relates to the late paedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

After months of trying to dodge that outcome, Donald Trump is suddenly allegedly on board with the whole thing, although he has yet to sign the bill.

During an Oval Office press junket, Trump took great pains to draw a line between himself and the individuals he has ordered the DoJ to investigate in connection with Epstein.

Yes, you heard him correctly –

“They were with him all the time. I wasn’t. I wasn’t at all.”

If you’ve noticed a shortage of ‘Sure, Jan’ gifs, it’s because they’re all being used on that.

Let’s see what tweeters had to say.

