Donald Trump claimed he wasn’t with Epstein very much at all, and world supplies of chinny reckon have just dried up – 17 highly sceptical responses

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have passed a bill demanding the release of all the material held by the US Government, which relates to the late paedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

After months of trying to dodge that outcome, Donald Trump is suddenly allegedly on board with the whole thing, although he has yet to sign the bill.

During an Oval Office press junket, Trump took great pains to draw a line between himself and the individuals he has ordered the DoJ to investigate in connection with Epstein.

Trump: But they were with Epstein all the time. I wasn't. I wasn't at all. pic.twitter.com/PG7Y5iAYP9 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2025

Yes, you heard him correctly –

“They were with him all the time. I wasn’t. I wasn’t at all.”

If you’ve noticed a shortage of ‘Sure, Jan’ gifs, it’s because they’re all being used on that.

Let’s see what tweeters had to say.

1.

Dude has more photos with Epstein than he does with his own kids https://t.co/Pbg5lyRGOO — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 17, 2025

2.

Trump says he wasn’t with Epstein at all pic.twitter.com/3J4GoKroc0 https://t.co/LofKH7MA6x — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 17, 2025

3.

4.

BREAKING: Trump, whose name appears 1,628 times in 20,000 Epstein emails, and is in more photos with Epstein than anyone else, says others "were with him all the time. I wasn't. I wasn't at all." Brutally desperate deflections.pic.twitter.com/ZuqxZ9X2Ep — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) November 17, 2025

5.

6.

The ‘I was never with Epstein’ T-shirt just makes him look even more guilty and it’s great. https://t.co/avJJx3C2Zd — Gwared.bsky.social – Brazda, Seel & Son✊ (@Gwared) November 18, 2025

7.

8.

The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.

George Orwell, 1984 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 17, 2025

9.