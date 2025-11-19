The reaction of the Scots commentators watching Scotland win a place in the World Cup may be the most joyous thing you see today

Sport scotland world cup

28 years after playing in the World Cup in France, Scotland have finally made it through to another one, and they did it in style.

After twice taking the lead, then losing it, the Scots were at 2-2 against Denmark at 90 minutes, but with a minimum of six minutes of added time to play, they found not one but two fantastic goals to avoid having to wait for the playoffs in March.

This was the moment Kieran Tierney broke the deadlock.

SOUND ON This radio commentary from Alasdair Lamont!!! #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/tRFtHXp7H2 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

And here’s Kenny McLean’s spectacular shot from his own half after spotting Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel straying too far from his goal.

THIS is how Scotland qualify for a World Cup. Take a bow, Kenny McLean. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/b9OB6FVbFR — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

The team’s official account made the necessary change to their Twitter bio.

Check out our bio… no really, it’s worth it!#SCODEN — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 18, 2025

You don’t have to be Scots to appreciate how momentous this was – but it definitely helps. Anyone still in doubt after seeing the goals and hearing the commentary should check out this view of the commentary box.

Sit back and enjoy Steven Thompson and James McFadden going absolutely wild on commentary #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/oOC5NoxVUY — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

There was a lot of love out there for all involved.

1.

The greatest commentary in the history of commentary pic.twitter.com/bwX8ke73e1 — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) November 18, 2025

2.

Why am I welling up in a cafe on the other side of the world. I'm not even scottish. https://t.co/GoVGXdI56r — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) November 18, 2025

3.

I’m not even Scottish but what a moment a what a bit of iconic commentary “Shoot, SHOOT!!” pic.twitter.com/dafGrNTTHh — Osh Jones (@OshJones25) November 18, 2025

4.

Forget Peter Drury’s endless poetry, give me a commentator shouting “he’s done him, he’s done him, he’s done him” any day of the week. https://t.co/cZ3hyDexui — The EPL Feed (@TheEPLFeed) November 18, 2025

5.

It’s not just a game… https://t.co/pEz4XBWgs6 — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) November 19, 2025

6.

This is what I've been searching t'internet for today: James McFadden shouting "shoot" on commentary, when none of us could see Schmeichel was off his line by miles — Jock McTavish: Govt corruption costs lives (@paulr2514) November 19, 2025

7.

Kasper Schmeichel once he's starting to backtrack towards his own net #SCODEN https://t.co/9hJdPN9lhR pic.twitter.com/qnFIef7O2m — Ryan Blythe (@ryanNUFCmad1986) November 18, 2025

8.

Give the commentator a promotion & a raise, what a moment. https://t.co/dwp5xKOqr4 — MC (@UtdMicah) November 18, 2025

9.

These boys have played and scored for Scotland. Look at what it means to them. Glorious. It might only be for 3 games but… but… but

… who fucking cares, we are off to the World Cup! https://t.co/OoM0lk47lF — Iain_6 (@Iain_6) November 19, 2025

10.

The “He’s done him, He’s done him, He’s done him” as the ball was flying over Schmeichel was incredible hahahaha https://t.co/gw7WSQ0wuv — MC (@UtdMicah) November 18, 2025

11.

The goal. The scenes. The emotion. The relief. The joy.

All that and more here. https://t.co/bVJmx5AsLQ — Stuart Barrie (@mestuartbarrie) November 18, 2025

12.

That commentary is incredible https://t.co/EZL0CsbTGZ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 18, 2025

13.

when the commentator says what everyone is thinking lol…….what a finish https://t.co/flooAbSAeL — Darren Seaton (@seatzie) November 19, 2025

14.

One fan stepped in to manage expectations.>

Brazil will be bricking it at the prospect of playing Scotland in the finals if they watch the highlights and see our goals. They’ll feel a bit better if they watch the extended highlights — Jeffrey Dahmers Sandwich (@WhisperTweet00) November 18, 2025

Hey! Where there’s life, there’s the possibility of Scotland winning the World Cup.

