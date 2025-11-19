Sport scotland world cup

The reaction of the Scots commentators watching Scotland win a place in the World Cup may be the most joyous thing you see today

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2025

28 years after playing in the World Cup in France, Scotland have finally made it through to another one, and they did it in style.

After twice taking the lead, then losing it, the Scots were at 2-2 against Denmark at 90 minutes, but with a minimum of six minutes of added time to play, they found not one but two fantastic goals to avoid having to wait for the playoffs in March.

This was the moment Kieran Tierney broke the deadlock.

And here’s Kenny McLean’s spectacular shot from his own half after spotting Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel straying too far from his goal.

The team’s official account made the necessary change to their Twitter bio.

You don’t have to be Scots to appreciate how momentous this was – but it definitely helps. Anyone still in doubt after seeing the goals and hearing the commentary should check out this view of the commentary box.

There was a lot of love out there for all involved.

One fan stepped in to manage expectations.>

Hey! Where there’s life, there’s the possibility of Scotland winning the World Cup.

Source BBC Sport Scotland Image Screengrab, Screengrab