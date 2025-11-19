The sheer volume of women magnificently owning the ‘Alpha male’ dissing this woman’s doctorate makes it one of 2025’s very best things on Twitter

Twitter Alpha males takedowns

Time to return – briefly – to the world of Twitter, where it turned out the very worst people can sometimes be a spark for the very best of things.

It all began when ‘Alpha male’ type Richard Cooper – some kind of life coach dude, by the looks of it – took time out from his busy schedule to troll this woman’s fabulous academic achievement.

It’s @juliet_turner6, an ecologist & evolutionary biologist and newly-qualified DPhil at the University of Oxford who went on Twitter to share her joy at doing this.

I passed my viva exam! After ~4 years of research, I successfully defended my thesis. You can call me Doctor pic.twitter.com/U9UUKucGxX — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 14, 2025

Here’s what Cooper had to say.

“Just look at the degree on that chick”

~ No man ever pic.twitter.com/ZFAJ0GelxX — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) November 15, 2025

And we mention it again (we’ve already rounded up a whole bunch of first degree comebacks) because it prompted no end of women to share the moments when they too celebrated a similar achievement in higher education (it’s called higher for a reason, Richard).

And the sheer volume of people who took the time to respond surely makes it one of 2025’s very best things on Twitter.

1.

“just look at the degree on that chick” https://t.co/4ssZyjOtjl pic.twitter.com/SmSIgrml3U — Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) November 17, 2025

2.

Ivy League and Oxford. Double degrees on that chick. https://t.co/yFbuEGeCgg pic.twitter.com/oaemdQsJBs — Sara Wahedi (@SaraWahedi) November 18, 2025

3.

Just look at the degree on that chick https://t.co/pbhd1iFcLQ pic.twitter.com/t3YFlyjMzP — Abbie Rymer (@RymerAbbie) November 17, 2025

4.

this trend goes so hard all the girlies posting their fun grad pics while incels publish empirical evidence they’ve never interacted w a woman https://t.co/B1iMxJalHq pic.twitter.com/ucF10Tn2yd — ayman nadeem (@aymannadeem) November 18, 2025

5.

6.

“Just look at the degree on that chick” (Double major in Industrial Engineering and Mechanical Engineering) https://t.co/b364wYlsrX pic.twitter.com/9oRjYI06qC — Valerinsky (@21_lostin) November 18, 2025

7.

8.

Just realised I also get to play this game…..But I’d like to add, “look at the cape swoosh” to the degree on that chick. Thanks. https://t.co/hEQofoSBnT pic.twitter.com/FvKnexbSxU — Über General (@missiecrissie) November 18, 2025

9.