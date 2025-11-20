Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Lee Anderson said Reform cracks on with the day job while Labour does dog-whistle politics, and the entire Commons burst out laughing – 19 ayes to the left

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 20th, 2025

PMQs can often be a dramatic affair, where hammy performances sit alongside pin-drop orations and glimpses of comedy greatness. Lee Anderson’s question on Wednesday veered into the comedy realm, but only by accident.

His point about postponed local elections may have been valid, but his embellishment veered so wildly into self-parody that even his fellow Reform UK members couldn’t hold in their guffaws.

Watch what happened.

We’d say “Don’t give up the day job”, but, you know …

He wasn’t a happy bunny.

The internet, like the room, could hardly believe a Reform UK MP had the nerve to accuse anyone else of dog-whistle politics. These reactions say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2