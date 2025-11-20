Lee Anderson said Reform cracks on with the day job while Labour does dog-whistle politics, and the entire Commons burst out laughing – 19 ayes to the left

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

PMQs can often be a dramatic affair, where hammy performances sit alongside pin-drop orations and glimpses of comedy greatness. Lee Anderson’s question on Wednesday veered into the comedy realm, but only by accident.

His point about postponed local elections may have been valid, but his embellishment veered so wildly into self-parody that even his fellow Reform UK members couldn’t hold in their guffaws.

Watch what happened.

Reform MP Lee Anderson: “Whilst the Labour front bench continue to peddle their own form of dog whistle politics… *entire commons laughs in tandem* …Reform UK are cracking on with the day job” *entire commons laughs in tandem*#PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/TJLx6fnOLs — David (@Zero_4) November 19, 2025

We’d say “Don’t give up the day job”, but, you know …

He wasn’t a happy bunny.

My Question To The Prime Minister.. They tried to shout me down but @reformparty_uk will never back down. Again he refused to answer a simple question. pic.twitter.com/IumWM8NjIU — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) November 19, 2025

The internet, like the room, could hardly believe a Reform UK MP had the nerve to accuse anyone else of dog-whistle politics. These reactions say it all.

Lee Anderson… more dog whistles than the Shepherd’s Union getting roundly laughed at for accusing Labour of dog whistle politics Man’s a professional wally pic.twitter.com/yP43SXBhQt — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) November 19, 2025

"I didn't realise he was so good at stand up comedy!" Keir Starmer absolutely RINSES Reform UK as MPs openly laugh at Lee Anderson during #PMQs pic.twitter.com/tYtT0Qf8w8 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 19, 2025

WATCH: Lee Anderson tells Keir Starmer to "be a man" at #PMQs & ensure all cancelled council elections happen in 2026. Starmer's savage reply: "I didn't realise he's quite so good at stand-up comedy." Village Idiot = officially funny. pic.twitter.com/8WwNoYN7HH — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) November 19, 2025

The REFORM organ grinder’s monkey has a complete mare.

Finishes with ‘be a man’

Political acumen of a sea slug pic.twitter.com/yzm52KAMHy — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 19, 2025

Lee Anderson. The man who swaps political parties quicker than a greyhound racer.

If there was shoo-in for a donkey derby this man would be it. Apologies to all donkeys. #PMQs

pic.twitter.com/WIDEI4vGkS — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) November 19, 2025

I can see why Nigel doesn’t let him off his lead very often now, he’s astonishingly thick — Standing up for the UK (@callingoutnazis) November 19, 2025

Poor wee 30p Lee, even his buddies are laughing at him. — mike (@mike69923907) November 19, 2025

Lee Anderson is laughed down and described as a stand-up comedy act as he accuses the government of doing 'dog whistle politics'. Starmer uses it to wind up Nigel Farage. #PMQs #Farage pic.twitter.com/rVmV6bRYLM — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) November 19, 2025

Lee Anderson, Reform UK’s court jester, once again mistaking Parliament for open mic night.

Tells Starmer to “be a man,” presumably between juggling populism and shouting at clouds.

Starmer’s right: it’s stand-up comedy.

The tragedy is, Lee thinks he’s doing Shakespeare. — Barns2011a (@Barns2011a) November 19, 2025

