People have been sharing the things they’ve been hunting for on the internet but cannot find – 17 long lost online treasures

There’s a commonly held belief that once something is on the internet, it’s there forever. But is this actually true?

According to the replies to a question set by Former-Brief9292, apparently not. They wanted to hear about the things that r/AskReddit users have been hunting down online for years but still cannot find, and they even got the ball rolling with a suggestion of their own:

‘I actually tried tracking down the browser games I played as a kid, but some of them are gone forever.’

Here are the top replies that even the Wayback Machine cannot recover…

‘The Amazon reviews of the Haribo sugarless gummy bears. Damn shame. Was the best collection of bathroom humor ever.’

-robjthomas22

‘There was a commercial…

‘Several people are standing at a computer, awaiting the first sale from their website.

‘This was from the early days of computers and having a website with sales was not common.

‘They got a sale and the crowd erupts in cheers!

‘Moments later they got another sale, then another, until they get so many sales they look worried.’

-Redsquirreltree

‘My old MySpace pictures!’

-Feikert87

‘Recipes have gotten worse old bookmarks for good ones don’t exist anymore’

-InterestNo4080

‘A friend from high school. It’s like he never existed’

-skunding

‘A screensaver someone had on Windows 3.1 and whenever they moved the icons cockroaches would run from under the icon and hide in another one.’

-solid_reign

‘All the terrible Fruity Loops tracks I made in my early days that used to be on Myspace.’

-Professional_Dig1166

‘A text adventure game I created in 1998. I uploaded it to the games section of AOL, probably why I can’t find it now.’

-djtmalta00

‘There was a video of four young women in a car. They had to stop because there were goats on the road.

‘So they got out and started recording themselves with the goats for social media. The girls a laughing and happy getting selfies and videos with the goats.

‘Then a couple of goats jumped on the hood of the car. The girls mood changed when one of the goats started smashing the windshield. Then, right before the video cuts off, one of the girls starts to yell as the other goat starts to urinate on the windshield.

‘Just watching these young women’s mood go from cheerfulness to shock in a matter of 10 seconds as the goats destroyed their windshield was the funniest thing I’ve seen in years.

‘I didn’t save the video but I wish I had. I think about it a lot. It cracks me up thinking that they had an opportunity for a cute social media moment but the goats had something else on their minds’

-NewOriginal2