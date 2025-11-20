Someone asked Twitter if it’s okay to take a newborn to a child-free wedding, and the internet chose to speak now rather than hold their peace

Life babies twitter weddings

Weddings, babies, and social media – what a toxic mix. And this post has it all.

Twitter user @LizWolfeReason finds herself in a predicament so she took it upon herself to crowd source her answer from the most vile and depraved test audience possible: the rest of Twitter.

The basics: she’s been invited to a child-free wedding but expects to have a three-week old baby by the time of the ceremony. Here’s her prompt…

Not to start A Discourse but I was invited to a child-free wedding on the West Coast in January. It will be 3 wks after I have my baby. Does “child-free wedding” also include very young newborns? Curious about thoughts. Newborns (to my mind) are basically nonexistent. — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) November 14, 2025

As we all know, anyone who starts a Tweet with “Not to start A Discourse,” absolutely wants to start a discourse. And boy did she. As of this writing, she’d already generated almost 13 million views. Not to mention, for the first wave of replies, she aggressively defends her position with lengthy responses.

For the sake of objective journalism, we tried to sprinkle a few affirmations that a baby at a child-free wedding is ok. For the rest of the responses, well, just enjoy a totally successful rage-baiting post and try not to get your blood pressure up too high.

1.

Hear me out… Instead of asking twitter… Ask the people who are having the wedding — Josh Bobrowsky (@JoshBobrowsky) November 15, 2025

2.

if i specified “child free wedding” and someone showed up with their THREE WEEK OLD i would lose my mind https://t.co/b5fBCMqIdQ — agender autumn (@divalectics) November 16, 2025

3.

Not really good for newborns under 3 months to be around massive groups of people such as at a wedding for health reasons. Not worth the risks in my opinion. — Megha (@megha_lilly) November 15, 2025

4.

i think they should creates tiers of twitter timelines based on reading comprehension like they did in grade school because i can’t do this shit with yall anymore https://t.co/iTWWQGzWE5 — fistful of bimbos (@allcaps_CHRIST) November 17, 2025

5.

>i was invited to a child-free wedding >can i bring my baby https://t.co/Y9Bim3OxOv pic.twitter.com/WJBMVEjcgu — JAY!! ( ˘ ³˘)♥︎ COMMS CLOSED !! (@DABIGENDER) November 18, 2025

6.

I would never be up for going to a wedding 3 weeks post partum. That is insane. You’re still going to be actively bleeding from the birth and exhausted. Also, newborns at a wedding party? Super inappropriate. Massive amounts of germs and loud noises. It is selfish to go to this… — Maureen ☘️ (@maude_zilla) November 15, 2025

7.

One of the clearest memories from my child free wedding was the “nonexistent baby” someone decided to bring crying during my husband’s speech to our guests. You and that child stay at home. https://t.co/WhMMriuLJd — alannagthemft.bsky.social (@alannagthemft) November 17, 2025

8.

If you brought a newborn to my child free wedding we would no longer be on speaking terms afterwards https://t.co/9BxyWFC0rm — Amanda Atwell (@AmandaMAtwell) November 19, 2025

9.