Life babies twitter weddings

Someone asked Twitter if it’s okay to take a newborn to a child-free wedding, and the internet chose to speak now rather than hold their peace

Saul Hutson. Updated November 20th, 2025

Weddings, babies, and social media – what a toxic mix. And this post has it all.

Twitter user @LizWolfeReason finds herself in a predicament so she took it upon herself to crowd source her answer from the most vile and depraved test audience possible: the rest of Twitter.

The basics: she’s been invited to a child-free wedding but expects to have a three-week old baby by the time of the ceremony. Here’s her prompt…

As we all know, anyone who starts a Tweet with “Not to start A Discourse,” absolutely wants to start a discourse. And boy did she. As of this writing, she’d already generated almost 13 million views. Not to mention, for the first wave of replies, she aggressively defends her position with lengthy responses.

For the sake of objective journalism, we tried to sprinkle a few affirmations that a baby at a child-free wedding is ok. For the rest of the responses, well, just enjoy a totally successful rage-baiting post and try not to get your blood pressure up too high.

